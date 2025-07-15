New York State to Offer New Commercial EV Incentives in August; Perfect Time to Buy the Bollinger B4 All-Electric Truck

BREA, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, reveals that August will be one of the best times to buy a commercial electric vehicle, as funding for state incentives in New York are set to be replenished, according to Bollinger Motors . The New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program (“NYTVIP”) is a state incentive aimed to accelerate commercialization by providing point-of-sale vouchers to make advanced vehicles more affordable.

The NYTVIP program can provide credits from $85,000 up to $144,000. Paired with the 45W federal tax credit — up to $40,000 for a Class 4 — and you’ve got unprecedented up-front affordability for commercial EVs. The federal tax credit will expire for any commercial electric vehicle delivered after September 30, 2025.

“The New York program is a model for how government incentives can stimulate the market for clean transportation,” said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer for Bollinger Motors. “Any company with sustainable transportation goals that wants to take advantage of this access to important incentives should act quickly. We anticipate demand for program funds will be high and they could be gone again in a matter of weeks.”

Connelly urged companies to prepare purchase orders in July so they can be at the front of the line when the programs reopen in August.

Bollinger Motors’ commercial Class 4 all-electric truck, the Bollinger B4, is a prime example of a vehicle supported by programs such as HVIP and NYTVIP. The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s unique chassis design protects the 158-kWh battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability and safety in the commercial market.

The B4 also has been designed with exceptional driving characteristics. The company’s patented Quad Bend frame construction allowed for the battery pack to be housed inside the frame wells, while tapering toward the cab to allow tighter turning radius for the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle’s powerful pickup, combined with its tight turning radius, makes the B4 a versatile truck for multiple urban use cases.

About Bollinger Motors

Founded in 2015, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors is producing and selling its all-electric commercial Class 4 chassis cab truck. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN).

Learn more at www.BollingerMotors.com.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. The Company’s commercial dealer network consists of seven dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, New England, and Mid-Atlantic markets.

In September 2022, Bollinger Motors, of Oak Park, Michigan, became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive. Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones including its B4, Class 4 electric truck production launch on Sept. 16, 2024, and the development of a world-class dealer network with over 50 locations across the United States for sales and service support.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements.

