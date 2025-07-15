Quadient SA: Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations
Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560
|As at 30 June 2025
|Total number of shares
|34,468,912
|Theoretical total number of voting rights
|34,468,912
|Net total number of voting rights
|33,704,883
