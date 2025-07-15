PRESS RELEASE

July 15, 2025

Renault Group announces the appointment of Duncan Minto as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Duncan Minto, currently Chief Financial Officer of Renault Group, will hold the position of Interim Chief Executive Officer of Renault S.A.

Jean-Dominique Senard will assume the position of Chairman of Renault s.a.s. during this period

The selection process for the new Chief Executive Officer is already well underway





Boulogne-Billancourt, July 15, 2025 – The Board of Directors of Renault Group has decided to appoint, as of July 15, 2025, Duncan Minto as Chief Executive Officer of Renault S.A., for an interim period until the appointment of the new Chief Executive Officer.



Currently CFO of Renault Group, Duncan Minto will ensure the day-to-day management of the company alongside Jean-Dominique Senard, who will hold the position of Chairman of Renault s.a.s., the operating company of the Group, during this period.



Since 1997 in the Group, Duncan has a solid experience in finance and a deep understanding of the issues at stake.

The selection process for the new Chief Executive Officer of Renault S.A. is already well underway, overseen by the Governance and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors.

Renault Group will publish its half-year results on July 31.

Born in 1975, Duncan Minto graduated from the University of St Andrews in Scotland. Duncan Minto joined Renault Group in the UK in 1997. In 2001, he joined the Group’s Finance Department in France, where he was in charge of investor relations. He was then appointed Finance Director of Renault-Nissan Portugal in 2006, before becoming Managing Director of Renault Ireland in 2012, then CFO of the Group’s Asia-Pacific region in 2013. In 2017, Duncan Minto was promoted to VP Finance, Group Control Analysis. He was then appointed CFO of Dacia in 2022, before becoming CFO of the Alpine brand in 2023. On March 1, 2025, he was appointed Chief Finance Officer of Renault Group and became a member of the Leadership Team.

