Lendmark Financial Services Fuels its Wisconsin Expansion Plans, Opening Four New Branches in Delavan, Janesville, Madison, and Menomonee Falls

MILWAUKEE, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) , a leading provider of personalized loan solutions, is proud to announce the expanded access of its services to more customers throughout southern Wisconsin.

In the past 30 days alone, Lendmark has opened four new branches in the communities of Delavan, Janesville, Madison, and Menomonee Falls, as part of the company’s long-term plans to strengthen its presence in the Midwest and meet the growing consumer demand for relationship-focused financial solutions.

These recent branch openings bring Lendmark’s presence in Wisconsin to 16 locations, since entering the Badger State less than two years ago, and reaffirm the company’s commitment to supporting the financial well-being of individuals and families throughout the state – with plans to continue this momentum in the months ahead.

Each branch is expected to serve hundreds of customers, retailers and auto dealerships in the first year, with the Delavan branch located at 1741 E. Geneva Street, Suite 100; the Janesville branch at 2610 E. Milwaukee Street; the Madison branch at 1 Dempsey Road, Suite 4; and the Menomonee Falls branch at N95 W18394 County Line Road. Respectively, Branch Managers Meagan Sweeney, Amy Koch, Rebecca Rogers, and Christina Muskin will oversee the daily operations of their branches, each focused on building strong personal relationships with customers and the surrounding community.

“We’re excited to continue growing across the beautiful state of Wisconsin while proudly serving these hard-working communities that reflect the true spirit of the Midwest,” said Mike McIntire, Vice President of Branch Operations at Lendmark. “Grounded in genuine care and compassion, our number one priority is ensuring Wisconsin residents experience unmatched service and guidance from our local branch teams, with personalized loan terms tailored to meet their specific financial needs.”

In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for thousands of retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses’ customers to obtain Lendmark financing. Local businesses that are interested in partnering with Lendmark to provide financing solutions for their customers should visit the branch or call the desired location: Delavan: 262-725-8008; Janesville: 608-352-6272; Madison: 608-866-9988; Menomonee Falls: 262-293-6166.

Lendmark’s ‘Climb to Cure’ is its signature cause-related initiative. The company has committed to raising $10 million by 2025 to mark its 10-year anniversary partnering with CURE Childhood Cancer. So far, Lendmark’s employees, partners and customers have raised more than $9 million to support CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to funding targeted pediatric cancer research that is utilized nationwide.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal and household credit and loan solutions to consumers. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Today, Lendmark operates more than 525 branches in 22 states across the country, providing personalized services to customers and retail business partners with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit www.lendmarkfinancial.com .

Media Contact

Jeff Hamilton

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

jhamilton@lendmarkfinancial.com

678-625-3128