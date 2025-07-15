Comprehensive Healthcare Renames Yakima Walk-In Clinic to Wellness Now Clinic

YAKIMA, Wash., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Healthcare today announced that its Yakima Walk-In Clinic has been renamed Wellness Now Clinic to better represent its role in the community as a trusted and accessible source of whole-person medical care. The clinic will continue to offer walk-in, no-appointment-needed services for individuals seeking medical attention.

Opened in 2024 with the support of a $4 million federal grant, the clinic was established to address gaps in access to primary care. It provides treatment for minor illnesses and injuries, routine check-ups and other essential health services.

“The name Wellness Now Clinic reflects our mission to provide accessible, whole-person care – when and where people need it most," said Jodi Daly, Ph.D., CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare. “The clinic has received strong community response, and this new name further reinforces our commitment to providing reliable medical care for the Yakima community and beyond.”

Designed to meet immediate care needs and serve as a bridge to longer-term services, the Wellness Now Clinic offers general medical and preventive care, as well as on-site diagnostic testing, lab services and same-day Suboxone access for individuals seeking treatment for opioid use disorder.

The clinic is open to everyone, regardless of insurance status. It accepts most major insurance plans and provides affordable payment options for those without coverage. In the last year, the clinic has provided nearly 2,500 services to 1,500 patients.

“We see clients walk through our doors every day who might otherwise go without care," said Dr. Gillian Zuckerman, addictionologist and Wellness Now Clinic director. “As we continue to establish the Wellness Now Clinic as a go-to medical resource in the community, our goal is to provide compassionate, convenient care that not only meets immediate health needs but also helps reduce the burden on local emergency rooms. It’s all about keeping our community healthy, connected and supported.”

The Wellness Now Clinic is located at 402 S. 4th Ave, Entrance 4, and is open Tuesday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information about Comprehensive Healthcare and the Wellness Now Clinic, visit CompHC.org.

About Comprehensive Healthcare:

As one of largest behavioral health organizations in the state of Washington, Comprehensive Healthcare serves clients in the Greater Columbia Region. Comprehensive Healthcare is a Joint Commission accredited organization, providing compassionate, individualized behavioral healthcare since 1972. As a non-profit organization, Comprehensive Healthcare is dedicated to delivering high quality, evidence-based services to individuals, families and organizations. To learn more, visit Comprehensive Healthcare’s website at comphc.org.