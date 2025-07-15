Chapman University Appoints Jessica Berger Executive Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer





ORANGE, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a national search, Chapman University has named Jessica Berger as its next executive vice president and chief advancement officer (EVP/CAO), effective July 30.

Berger brings nearly two decades of advancement and fundraising leadership experience across multiple higher education institutions.

“I am confident that Jessica will help lead Chapman into the next phase of our $500 million Inspire comprehensive campaign and advance our efforts to grow philanthropic support, deepen community partnerships, and further elevate our national standing,” said Chapman University President-elect Matt Parlow, who most recently held the EVP/CAO role.

Prior to Chapman, Berger served as vice president for university advancement and executive director of the foundation at California State University, San Marcos (CSUSM), where she led a team of nearly 50 professionals across fundraising, alumni and donor relations, marketing and communications, events, and government relations.

There she oversaw a $200 million blended comprehensive campaign and, under her leadership, CSUSM set a philanthropic record in fiscal year 2024, securing the institution’s first-ever eight-figure gifts. Additionally, she helped garner private support for a new Integrated Science and Engineering Building, CSUSM’s first new academic facility in more than a decade, and chaired the CSU systemwide Council of Vice Presidents for University Advancement across all 23 campuses.

Prior to CSUSM, Berger spent seven years at Harvey Mudd College, rising to the role of assistant vice president for development. She played a key role in helping the institution exceed its $150 million campaign goal, ultimately raising $175 million. Her portfolio there included principal gifts, donor relations, stewardship, and the development of a Parent Leadership Council.

Earlier in her career, Berger contributed to fundraising efforts at Polytechnic School in Pasadena, raised private support for a children’s home in Kenya, and served in the U.S. House of Representatives as a congressional staff member focused on constituent advocacy.

“Chapman is a dream opportunity for me,” said Berger. “I believe deeply in the university’s mission and vision and am thrilled to join the Chapman Family at such an exciting time in its history. As someone who has led and contributed to three comprehensive campaigns and loves to dream big, I’m honored to help close out the Inspire campaign, build a pathway for the future, and collaborate with the campus community, donors, and partners in strengthening our academic excellence and student impact.”

She earned a Master of Social Work from Cleveland State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Wittenberg University, both with honors.

About Chapman University

Founded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from over 100 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 “high research activity” institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars, and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious honor society. Chapman also includes the Harry and Diane Rinker Health Science Campus in Irvine. The university features the No. 4 film school and No. 66 business school in the U.S. Learn more about Chapman University: www.chapman.edu.

Media Contact:

Bob Hitchcock, Director of Strategic Communications | rhitchcock@chapman.edu | Mobile: 407-388-4657

