What Americans Fear Most in 2025: Chapman University’s Annual Fear Study Reveals What’s Driving Americans’ Anxieties

Media Kit: Full Report, Methodology, Graphs, B-roll and Soundbites

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chapman University today released the results of its 11th annual Chapman University Survey of American Fears, a nationally representative look at what Americans fear most, and how those fears shape public life, decision-making, and emotional well-being.

The 2025 survey finds that “corrupt government officials” has remained America’s top fear for the past 10 years, with 69% of respondents reporting they are afraid or very afraid of corruption in government. Other leading fears include a loved one becoming seriously ill (58.9%), economic or financial collapse (58.2%), and cyber-terrorism (55.9%).

While these findings reflect real and persistent concerns, the survey’s lead researcher, Dr. Christopher Bader, Chair and Professor of Sociology at Chapman University, emphasizes that fear itself is a complex and revealing measure of how Americans see the world.

“Understanding what we’re afraid of isn’t about stoking anxiety — it’s about putting those fears into context,” said Dr. Bader. “Often, the events that capture the most media and social media attention are rare and unusual. But because they’re highlighted so vividly and so often, they can feel like daily threats. Recognizing that difference helps us regain perspective — and power — over our own emotions.”

Putting Fear in Perspective

The survey team notes that many fears have less to do with reality and more to do with perception, particularly as traditional and social media amplify dramatic, infrequent events. Although crime rates have steadily declined over the past several years, the survey shows that fear of crime continues to rise. Similarly, fears about global conflict and economic collapse fluctuate sharply from year to year, often tracking the tone of national discourse more than real-world data.

“People have greater access to information than ever before, but they’re also more exposed to commentary and imagery designed to evoke emotion,” said Dr. Edward Day, Associate Professor of Sociology. “Understanding how fear works helps us distinguish between what feels dangerous and what actually is.”

From Fear to Action: How to Regain Balance

Drawing from decades of social science research, the Chapman research team (Team Fear) offers several strategies for managing fear in healthy and productive ways — many drawn from Fear Itself: The Causes and Consequences of Fear in America, co-authored by Dr. Bader. These include:

Limiting screen time and media exposure to avoid constant exposure to alarming content.

Facing fears through learning and preparation, which engages reason over instinct.

Building social connections, since isolation heightens fear while community reduces it.

Recognizing manipulation, whether in political rhetoric or consumer messaging, that exploits fear to influence behavior.

“When we step back and understand what’s behind our fears, we can make better decisions, as individuals and as a society,” said Dr. Bader. “Fear can motivate us, but it shouldn’t mislead us. Our goal is to encourage thoughtful awareness, not alarm.”

Chapman University senior and student researcher Maddie Southern, who worked on the project, and said, “I hope it makes people think about the fact that they are not alone in these fears. I think a lot of people, the reason they become so afraid of these different fears is just because they feel alone. Isolation makes people anxious, a lot more fearful. Seeing that so many others are afraid of these things is a good way to build community, find resilience in these times that might be economically challenging, political challenging.”

About the Survey

The Chapman University Survey of American Fears is conducted annually by the university’s Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, a collaboration between the Ludie and David C. Henley Social Sciences Research Laboratory and the Earl Babbie Research Center. This year’s survey was conducted by SSRS using a probability-based national sample of 1,015 adults, with a margin of error of ±3.6%.

The full 2025 report, including methodology, charts, and analysis, is available at www.chapman.edu/fearsurvey.

About Chapman University

Founded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from over 100 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 “high research activity” institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars, and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious honor society. Chapman also includes the Harry and Diane Rinker Health Science Campus in Irvine. The university features the No. 4 film school and No. 66 business school in the U.S. Learn more about Chapman University: www.chapman.edu.

Media Contact:

Bob Hitchcock, Director of Strategic Communications

rhitchcock@chapman.edu

407-388-4657

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da11bdd2-d0af-4ce7-b44d-0f8c1b97c84a