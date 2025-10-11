Chapman University Inaugurates Matt Parlow as 14th President in Historic Investiture Ceremony

ORANGE, Calif. , Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chapman University formally inaugurated Matt Parlow as its 14th president during a distinguished investiture ceremony held Friday, October 10, in the Musco Center for the Arts. The ceremony served as the centerpiece of a weeklong celebration honoring Chapman’s legacy, community, and enduring commitment to academic excellence.

Faculty, staff, students, alumni, friends, trustees, and delegates from universities across the world gathered for the historic occasion, which paid tribute to centuries of academic tradition and pageantry. The event also recognized Presidents Emeriti James Doti and Daniele Struppa, both in attendance, whose leadership helped shape the university’s modern era and who, along with Parlow, demonstrate Chapman’s continuity and strength of leadership.

Following a retrospective of his 20-year career in higher education, including more than 12 years at Chapman as dean of the Fowler School of Law, Parker S. Kennedy Chair in Law, and later executive vice president and chief advancement officer, Parlow was formally presented with the Presidential Medallion and University Mace.

In his inaugural address, President Parlow emphasized the transformative power of education and reaffirmed Chapman’s mission to empower students and advance social mobility.

“A college degree is inextricably linked to the American Dream,” Parlow said. “The indisputable truth is that there is no better way to achieve social mobility than through an education.”

Drawing on his own family’s experiences, Parlow highlighted how higher education uplifts generations. “We have experienced that transformative effect of a college degree to lift up hardworking families and provide better opportunities for the next generation.”

He concluded with a call to action for the Chapman community to continue advancing the university’s mission, “Together, we will provide the transformative educational experience that will advance social mobility, contribute significantly to society, open up even greater opportunities for our students and alumni, and take Chapman to new heights.”

A Week of Dialogue, Discovery, and Inspiration

The investiture ceremony was part of a weeklong series of events designed to reflect Chapman’s scholarly depth and impact.

The series began with Emmy, Peabody, and Webby Award-winning actor, writer, and producer Keegan-Michael Key, who joined Parlow and Chapman students for a lively fireside chat exploring creativity, storytelling, the importance of higher education, and the power of humor to connect people.

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Chapman Presidential Fellow Nadia Murad followed with an inspiring conversation with Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences Dean Jennifer Keene, sharing her remarkable journey of survival, advocacy, and hope for a more peaceful and compassionate world.

A panel discussion on Understanding and Addressing the Effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences brought together leading researchers and practitioners, including Dr. Dan Cooper (Professor of Pediatrics, UC Irvine), Dr. Laura Glynn (Professor of Psychology, Chapman University), Dr. Pete Simi (Professor of Sociology, Chapman University), and Dr. Michael Weiss (Vice President of Population Health, CHOC). The discussion was moderated by Dr. Kelli Fuery (Professor of Creative and Cultural Industries, Chapman University) and featured a keynote address by California Surgeon General Dr. Diana Ramos.

In another highlight, Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law, joined Chapman’s Vikki Katz, the Fletcher Jones Foundation Endowed Chair in Free Speech, for a timely and engaging discussion on free speech and civil discourse in higher education.

The series concludes next week with inventor and entrepreneur Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril Industries and creator of the Oculus Rift, in conversation with Parlow on innovation, leadership, and the future of technology in business.

Inauguration events were thoughtfully planned to demonstrate Chapman's academic and scholarly richness, diversity of thought and student centricity. The events wove together important university and presidential priorities, including highlighting students’ talent and success; building on our academic excellence; supporting interdisciplinary collaborations; fostering community engagement and bridge building; and deepening our commitment to free speech and civil discourse.

