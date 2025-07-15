Vereigen Media Proves That Real Lead Generation Starts with Real Consent and Real Engagement

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the dynamic B2B marketing landscape, where inboxes are overflowing and third-party data reigns supreme, Vereigen Media is flipping the script: real lead generation begins with real engagement, and real consent.

While many vendors outsource to aggregators, Vereigen Media delivers verified content engagement with first-party data all in-house. This approach empowers technology, SaaS, cybersecurity, and enterprise brands to reach high-intent decision-makers without compromising trust, compliance, or results.

“We believe in full transparency. Every interaction, from first engagement to opt-in, is fully traceable. Because we operate on First-Party Data and real user behavior, not assumptions. That’s how we deliver results you can trust.”

- Anuj Pakhare, CEO & Founder, Vereigen Media







From Clicks to Conversations: Consent Comes First

Unlike traditional lead gen providers, Vereigen Media never relies on third-party aggregators or scraped lists. Every lead comes from clear, first-party consent. The Verified Content Engagement solution enables prospects to genuinely engage with content.

That means a prospect has engaged with the content before we validate or deliver a lead. No guessing. No praying. Just verified, data-backed interest.

“Engagement is the best way to show genuine interest. When someone really connects with your content, they’re looking to learn more about your brand or product. It’s a clear signal, and with our VCE product, we make sure that content engagement isn’t optional, it’s mandatory to even qualify as a lead.”

- said Charlotte Graham, Executive Director of Enterprise Sales.

Through its Verified Content Engagement program, Vereigen Media validates attention and not just clicks. Leads are only passed once, time-on-content thresholds are met, removing the guesswork and guaranteeing interest.

Technology and Trust: Built for Performance and Compliance

Vereigen Media’s proprietary demand generation stack is built around user consent, context, and conversion.

Key offerings include:

VM Engage: A programmatic digital ad solution that uses first-party data and optimizes in real-time driving high-intent engagement on owned properties.

Zero Outsourcing. Full Accountability.

Vereigen Media’s “zero outsourcing” policy ensures full control over quality, compliance, and customer experience. They stand out from competitors, handling everything in-house, unlike many competitors who rely on third-party aggregators. This ensures greater transparency and builds trust.

In today’s world, this approach is critical because mishandling data can cause regulatory problems, harm your brand, and drain your marketing budget.

Proven Results from Trusted B2B Brands

From leading technology companies to cybersecurity giants, Vereigen Media has become the go to partner for scalable, ethical, and effective growth campaigns.



Client Success Highlights:



ServiceNow : Achieved a 90% lead-to-MQL conversion rate, with less than 1% replacement needed.

“Real people. Real results. That’s what you get with Vereigen Media.”

— K. Shabelsky, Digital Marketing Manager, Cybersecurity Company

Lead Generation, Reimagined for Today

The future of a lead generation is ethical, engaging, and in-house. Vereigen Media’s privacy-first model ensures every lead is sourced through real interaction, backed by first-party data, and verified by real humans.

Discover how verified, privacy-first leads drive real results!

Connect with Vereigen Media today!

https://vereigenmedia.com/get-extra-value-add-b2b-leads/

We invite you to schedule a strategy session with Vereigen Media today and discover the difference. Leads. Done Right.



About Vereigen Media:

Vereigen Media is a fully in-house B2B demand generation company helping enterprise brands build compliant, scalable, and high-performing marketing programs. The company uses first-party data, human verification, and verified content syndication to generate sales-ready leads without any outsourcing. They have access to over 107 million first-party contacts. Vereigen Media empowers clients to market with confidence and integrity.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f1f06ba-3b1b-47d4-b4ed-e33b183d7e64