As Mobile Scanners Multiply Across Industries, Ergodyne Delivers the Fix for Loss, Damage and Downtime

St. Paul, MN, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The surge in mobile device usage across warehousing, retail, logistics and beyond has made scanners indispensable. But it’s also introduced costly problems. From misplaced gear to costly breaks, businesses are seeing operations disrupted and costs quietly adding up.

Ergodyne continues to answer that challenge with the launch of its latest Mobile Device Solutions—a line of rugged, on-body holsters and tethers built to secure, protect and streamline the use of handheld scanners and tablets in demanding work environments.

New to the lineup are the 3143 Barcode Scanner Sling Lanyard, engineered with ergonomic padded shoulder straps for all-day comfort and secure device carrying, and the 5549 Tablet Holder with Detachable Shoulder Strap, offering versatile, hands-free tablet transport and quick access for workers on the move.

“More industries are turning to handheld tech to speed up workflows, but without the right gear to secure those devices, the efficiency gains are gone,” said Ergodyne Product Manager, Matt Hahn. “This launch is about solving that problem before it impacts operations.”

Misplaced devices can grind work to a halt, and damage from drops can cost up to $4,500 per device to replace. Ergodyne’s solutions provide drop protection, ready access and device control, keeping critical tools where they belong: within reach and in one piece.

“We’ve worked with teams across sectors who feel the pain of downtime,” said Ergodyne President, Greg Schrab. “Guided by this insight, our Mobile Device Line and these latest additions help keep productivity high and operations smooth.”

Designed for operations of all sizes and across industries, the newest Mobile Device Solutions in Ergodyne’s lineup are available now.

