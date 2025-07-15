INROADS National Conference to Feature a Powerhouse Lineup of Speakers including Super Bowl Champion Sylvester "Sly" Williams and Globally Recognized Speaker, Author and Founder, Lan Phan

ATLANTA, GA, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLANTA, GA (July 15, 2025) — INROADS, the nation’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to developing the leadership of talented youth through career readiness training, mentorship, and real-world learning experiences, proudly announces a groundbreaking event for 2025: the unification of its two flagship conferences into a single, dynamic experience. For the first time, high school and college students will come together for the INROADS National Conference & National Career Academy—a free, two-day virtual leadership development summit.

Hosted July 17 – 18, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST, this innovative event will bring together INROADS College Links scholars and INROADS college interns from across the country for an engaging, interactive experience designed to prepare them to thrive in school, in their careers, and in life. Students will participate in immersive workshops, gain wisdom from inspiring speakers, connect with INROADS alumni and industry leaders, and receive invaluable career insights to help them excel as future leaders.

This year’s conference will feature a powerhouse lineup of speakers and thought leaders, including:

Keynote speaker Eric J. Rodriguez , tech leader and social impact advocate, named one of Arizona's 40 Under 40 and a Young Hispanic Corporate Achiever

, tech leader and social impact advocate, named one of Arizona's 40 Under 40 and a Young Hispanic Corporate Achiever Sylvester "Sly" Williams , Super Bowl champion and motivational speaker on living a “Championship Life”

, Super Bowl champion and motivational speaker on living a “Championship Life” Lan Phan , globally recognized author, speaker, founder, and trusted consultant for Fortune 500 companies. Her work has been featured in The Harvard Business Review , Forbes , Entrepreneur , and Money .

, globally recognized author, speaker, founder, and trusted consultant for Fortune 500 companies. Her work has been featured in , , , and . Krystal C. Johnson , INROADS alumna, founder, and senior entertainment executive with experience at Discovery, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Sony Pictures Television

, INROADS alumna, founder, and senior entertainment executive with experience at Discovery, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Sony Pictures Television Jevon Wooden , Army veteran, Bronze Star recipient, and founder of BrightMind Consulting

, Army veteran, Bronze Star recipient, and founder of BrightMind Consulting MJ Pittman, finance educator and founder of Simple Money Academy

Participants will explore career-building topics such as:

Future-Proofing Your Career with Digital Skills

Emotional Intelligence and Leadership

Entrepreneurship and Personal Branding

Navigating First-Gen Challenges

Identity, Culture, and Purpose in the Workplace

Personal Finance, Faith, and Mental Wellness

And more!

“This conference is more than an event—it’s a launching pad for future leaders,” said Yvonne McKinnon, director of learning and development at INROADS. “By uniting our high school and college programs into one experience, we’re creating a unique opportunity for students to connect, learn, and grow together, while equipping them with the tools—and the mindset—to grow as leaders today and throughout their careers.”

This year’s conference is generously supported by P&G, Constellation, NBA Foundation, AWS, L3Harris, and SiteOne. For more information about the INROADS National Conference and National Career Academy, visit www.inroads.org.

About INROADS

Since its founding in 1970, INROADS has been at the forefront of building pathways to career opportunities for high-potential students, preparing them to advance and thrive in their careers. As one of the nation’s leading nonprofits dedicated to leadership development, INROADS equips high school and college students with the skills, tools, and network needed for long-term success through robust career readiness programs, real-world learning experiences, and a life-long support system. INROADS has prepared more than 174,000 leaders with pre-employment skills and graduated more than 40,000 alumni into full-time professional positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube: INROADSInc.