Howard Community College President Daria Willis Appointed to National Community College Research Commission

Columbia, MD, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College (HCC) President Daria J. Willis has been appointed to the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) Commission on Research and Community College Trends and Issues.

“I am honored to serve on this commission and to represent our dynamic community of scholars and employees,” said President Willis. “Community colleges are the backbone of higher education, and I look forward to collaborating with fellow leaders to drive innovation, equity, and student success in our sector.”

The Association features nine commissions authorized by the AACC Board, with boards comprised of CEOs or administrators from member institutions. The Commission on Research and Community College Trends and Issues advises association leaders on policies and initiatives nationwide that could emerge as trends and challenges for two-year institutions throughout the United States.

Willis' appointment to the AACC Commission adds to her established record of local and domestic leadership in higher education. She currently serves on the Boards of Directors of the Maryland Association of Community Colleges (MACC), the Howard County Economic Development Authority, the World Trade Center Institute, and the Phi Theta Kappa International College Honor Society.

Since her appointment in December 2021, HCC has achieved significant milestones as Howard County's premier higher educational resource for personal and professional development. The college has increased enrollment in each of the last four years, and reopened the campus' Children's Learning Center to support student parents following its closure in 2021 during the COVID pandemic.

HCC has also launched the state's first community college-based Boys & Girls Club to support youth development in surrounding communities, and established Project Elevate, a juvenile justice intervention program, also the first of its kind in the state.

Last week, the college announced a $5.3 million fundraising year, the largest in the history of the college.



Since 1970, Howard Community College (HCC) has been a preferred college choice for students and families in Howard County, Maryland. A public community college, HCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, as well as workforce development training and continuing education classes, to nearly 22,000 credit and noncredit students each year. HCC received the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation’s only presidential-level honor for performance excellence in organizations.