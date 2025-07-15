Cipher Mining Announces Date of Second Quarter 2025 Business Update Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”) today announced it will provide a business update and release its second quarter 2025 financial results before U.S. markets open on Thursday, August 7th, 2025. Cipher will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of Cipher’s website at https://investors.ciphermining.com. To access this conference call by telephone, register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to join the call.

About Cipher

Cipher is focused on the development and operation of industrial-scale data centers for bitcoin mining and HPC hosting. Cipher aims to be a market leader in innovation, including in bitcoin mining growth, data center construction and as a hosting partner to the world's largest HPC companies. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.ciphermining.com/.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Courtney Knight

Head of Investor Relations at Cipher Mining

Courtney.knight@ciphermining.com

Media Contact:

Ryan Dicovitsky / Kendal Till

Dukas Linden Public Relations

CipherMining@DLPR.com