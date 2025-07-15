NL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES EXPECTED SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

Dallas, Texas, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) today announced that, subject to the completion of quarter-end closing procedures, it expects to report second quarter 2025 earnings in a press release after market close on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and chemicals (TiO 2 ) businesses.

