eXp World Holdings to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results on July 31, 2025

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced it expects to report its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET hosted by:

Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO, eXp World Holdings

Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty

Wendy Forsythe, CMO, eXp Realty

Jesse Hill, Chief Financial Officer, eXp World Holdings

Felix Bravo, Managing Director, eXp Realty International

The investor Q&A is open to investors, current stockholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance to investors@eXpWorldHoldings.com .

Second Quarter 2025 Investor Q&A

Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025

Time: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Location: exp.world. Join at https://exp.world/earnings

Livestream: expworldholdings.com/events

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 81,000 agents across 27 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

