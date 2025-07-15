Globus Medical Introduces DuraPro™ with Navigation, a Next-Generation, Oscillating System Designed to Safeguard Delicate Tissue

AUDUBON, Pa., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced the expanded Excelsius™ navigation capabilities of its next-generation oscillating system, DuraPro™, as the latest addition to the Power Portfolio, designed to advance procedural workflows through safety features and efficiency.

“Our goal is to revolutionize the $550 million high-speed drill market with the introduction of innovative, next generation oscillation,” said David Hole, president of spine at Globus Medical. “The DuraPro™ oscillating system coupled with navigation enhances the procedural solutions we offer to surgeons to help advance patient care.

With its cutting-edge oscillating technology, DuraPro™ helps prevent soft tissue wrapping while retaining a natural sensation akin to that of conventional spinning drills. This system provides surgeons with instruments for efficient, accurate cutting to remove bone, while utilizing oscillating technology to help safeguard delicate tissue. It also features anti-skiving pilot hole drilling; the oscillating nature of the technology allows for drill tips to maintain trajectories without deviating from the starting point, and the brush attachments facilitate thorough discectomies. The versatile system seamlessly integrates with ExcelsiusGPS™ and ExcelsiusHub™ to support accuracy, efficiency and confidence across navigated and non-navigated workflows.

“DuraPro™ allows us to navigate around delicate structures with greater confidence during decompressions,” share Drs. Roland Kent and David Glassman of Axis Spine Center in Cour D’Alene, Idaho. “The integration with ExcelsiusGPS™ takes it a step further—providing real-time visualization for accuracy while reinforcing the safety benefits of oscillating technology.”

In addition to DuraPro™, Globus Medical launched Verzera™, a navigated high-speed drill system integrated with the ExcelsiusGPS and ExcelsiusHub system. Verzera™ augments existing workflows for surgeons utilizing Globus’ enabling technologies, by allowing them to navigate bone removal during procedures.

The expanded Globus Medical Power Portfolio represents the Company’s continued commitment to solving unmet clinical needs and delivering surgeons with added confidence through procedurally integrated technology. Learn more about the Power Portfolio here.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

