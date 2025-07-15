National Minority Quality Forum Launches Groundbreaking "Physical Laws Framework" Series in Health Affairs

Washington, D.C., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking 15-article series in Health Affairs introducing the Physical Laws Framework (PLF) — a transformative approach to healthcare that recognizes the immutable physical laws governing our biology and demands that healthcare financing and policy align with those fundamental laws. The series debuted on July 6, 2025, and will continue through March 2026, presenting a compelling call to restructure American healthcare around the biological realities that sustain human life.

The series opens with "The Conservation of Life: A Physical Laws Approach to Health System Design", authored by NMQF President and CEO Gary A. Puckrein, PhD. In this cornerstone essay, Puckrein establishes that just as physical systems operate according to immutable laws of physics, human biology are governed by the same immutable physical laws. Healthcare systems that violate these biological laws cannot effectively conserve life, regardless of technological advancement or financial investment.

NMQF's mission is to reduce patient risk and advance health equity by assuring optimal care for all through alignment with the physical laws that govern our biology. PLF represents NMQF's vision of an American health services research, delivery, and financing system whose operating principle is to conserve high-quality, long lives by adhering to the immutable biological laws that sustain human life.

"Healthcare financing and policy must align with the physical laws that govern our lives," said Puckrein. "When systems violate these fundamental laws, they fail to conserve life effectively. PLF provides the roadmap for creating systems that work with, not against, the biological realities of human existence."

The Physical Laws Framework is built upon six fundamental principles that reflect the immutable laws governing biological systems:

Conservation of Biological Order Energetic Efficiency Information Transfer Fidelity Temporal Alignment Equilibrium Restoration Environmental Foundation Integrity

Each article in the series will demonstrate how healthcare systems aligned with these biological laws can eliminate persistent disparities, accelerate innovation adoption, and reduce costs by replacing systems that violate biological principles with those that conserve and optimize life. The Framework challenges the current paradigm where healthcare financing and delivery systems operate independently of the physical laws that govern the very biological processes they seek to influence.

Join the Movement: Align Systems with Biological Laws

To explore the Physical Laws Framework and engage with this transformative approach:

Visit ConserveLife.org to: Download the complete Physical Laws Framework and six principles overview Participate in discussions about aligning healthcare systems with biological laws Subscribe for updates on new articles, webinars, and implementation forums Register for upcoming LinkedIn Live discussions with featured authors and PLF practitioners

NMQF invites organizations across all sectors—government agencies, health systems, academic institutions, industry leaders, and patient advocacy communities—to engage in building healthcare systems that operate in harmony with the fundamental laws of biology rather than in opposition to them.

"The PLF is both a scientific foundation and a practical blueprint," said Puckrein. "We invite healthcare leaders, policymakers, and advocates to join us in creating systems that honor the immutable laws governing human life. Together, we can build an American healthcare system that truly conserves high-quality, long lives."

Explore the Series: Health Affairs: National Minority Quality Forum Sponsored Series

Learn About the Framework: http://conservelife.org

