Healthcare CRM Market Demand Rises in 2025 with USD 20.78 Billion Valuation and North America Holding 59% Share

Ottawa, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare CRM market size was valued at USD 19.29 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 40.64 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing adoption of digital health care technologies to improve patient care, engagement, and operational efficiency, which increases the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the global market share by 59% in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By component, the software segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024.

By component, the service segment is estimated to show lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period.

By functionality, the sales segment held the largest share of the healthcare CRM market in 2024 and is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.

By deployment mode, the cloud/web-based model segment led the global market in 2024.

By deployment mode, the on-premise model segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By end-use, the healthcare providers segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024.

By end-use, the healthcare payer segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.



Market Overview & Potential

A Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system is specialized software that manages patient relationships and streamlines healthcare workflows. It enables healthcare organizations to enhance patient care, improve communication, and optimize operations by centralizing patient data and interactions.

Examples include Salesforce Health Cloud, which is widely used for managing patient relationships and providing personalized care; Epic's Cheers, a CRM designed for a comprehensive view of patients and tailored interactions; Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, an all-in-one platform for managing patient information and streamlining healthcare processes; and Zendesk, a customer service platform with healthcare CRM features aimed at managing patient interactions and increasing satisfaction.

What is the key growth potential for the growth of the Healthcare CRM Market?

The market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by rising demand for patient care. The Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) sector is expanding due to several key factors, including the increasing emphasis on patient-centric care, greater adoption of digital health technologies, advances in AI and analytics, the growth of telehealth services, and the higher prevalence of chronic diseases.

Moreover, the push for better patient outcomes, cost reduction, and regulatory compliance is also expanding the market. CRM systems help healthcare providers better understand patient needs and preferences, enabling personalized services and enhanced patient engagement. This tailored approach can boost patient loyalty and give healthcare organizations a competitive edge.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with The Healthcare CRM Market?

Integration with Advanced Technologies

The integration of AI and ML, and blockchain to enhance the capabilities and factors like predictive analytics, personalized care, and improved data security, drives the growth.



Cloud-Based Solutions

The rising demand for cloud-based solutions due to scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness fuels the growth of the market.



Focus on Patient Engagement

The growing demand to improve patient communication, appointment management, and overall engagement drives the growth of the market.



Emphasis on Data Security and Privacy

Increasing concerns about data breaches demand for secure and improved system solutions increases the growth of the market.



What Is the Growing Challenge in The Healthcare CRM Market?

The key challenge that hinders the growth of the market is the high initial cost. Adoption and integration of a CRM system in healthcare demand significant upfront investments in software, hardware, and infrastructure, which can be a barrier for smaller clinics and hospitals. It lowers the adoption and implementation, which is a challenge and hinders the growth of the market, and also limits the expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Healthcare CRM Market In 2024?

North America dominated the global market share by 59% in 2024. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing adoption of healthcare IT solutions to improve efficiency and patient care, growing demand for patient engagement, as it is crucial for enhancing patient communication, appointment scheduling, and overall patient experience, which also increases the growth of the market.

The region is also experiencing growth due to a focus on improving patient outcomes, as it helps track patient progress, manage chronic conditions, and personalize care, leading to better health outcomes helps in the growth and expansion of the market in the region.

U.S. Healthcare CRM Market Size and Trends

The U.S. healthcare CRM market size is valued at USD 9.92 million in 2024, expected to reach USD 10.64 million in 2025, and projected to grow significantly to approximately USD 19.94 million by 2034. This growth reflects a CAGR of 7.23% from 2025 to 2034, driven by the growing need for personalized patient care, rapid technological advancements, and the strong presence of leading industry players.

Healthcare CRM in the U.S. is rapidly evolving to enhance patient experiences and streamline care coordination. Providers increasingly adopt AI-driven tools, personalized workflows, and secure platforms that integrate seamlessly with EHRs. This shift fosters proactive patient engagement, efficient communication, and value-based care delivery through automation and data-powered insights.

Healthcare CRM in Canada is expanding through tailored digital tools that boost patient communication and care coordination. Providers are embracing AI-enhanced platforms, seamless EHR integration, and secure telehealth workflows. These innovations support personalized treatment journeys, proactive outreach, and streamlined administrative processes, driving more effective, value-focused healthcare delivery.

What Made Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in the Healthcare CRM Market In 2024?

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. The region is experiencing growth driven by the rising healthcare expenditure and increased investments in healthcare infrastructure due to rising applications and patient demand for personalized and efficient healthcare experience contributes to the growth of the market. The rapid adoption of digital technologies and government initiatives, and government healthcare schemes for digital transformation further boosts the growth and expansion of the market in the region.

According to Volza's Global Export data, the world shipped out 1,516,490 Medical shipments from November 2023 to October 2024 (TTM). These exports were handled by 79,133 world exporters to 69,778 buyers.

Globally, the United States, India, and China are the top three exporters of Medical. The United States global leader in Medical exports, with 1,328,654 shipments, followed closely by India with 1,134,705 shipments, and China in third place with 1,118,767 shipments.

Segmental Insights

By Component

How Did Software Segment Dominate the Healthcare CRM Market In 2024?

The software segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024. The software segment in the healthcare CRM market encompasses robust platforms designed to streamline patient relationship management, enhance patient engagement, and support personalized communication, fueling the growth.

These software solutions integrate various functions such as appointment scheduling, patient feedback tracking, marketing automation, and data analytics to improve operational efficiency and patient experience. They enable healthcare organizations to better understand patient needs, optimize care delivery, and foster loyalty. Continuous advancements in AI and data integration further drive this segment’s growth.

The service segment is estimated to show lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. The service segment in the healthcare CRM market includes implementation, consulting, training, support, and maintenance services that help healthcare providers effectively deploy and manage CRM systems. These services ensure smooth software integration into existing workflows, optimize system performance, and provide continuous technical support.

Service providers also assist in data migration, customization, and regulatory compliance. As healthcare organizations increasingly focus on patient-centric approaches, the demand for comprehensive services to enhance CRM utilization continues to grow steadily.

By Functionality

Which Functionality Segment Dominates the Healthcare CRM Market in 2024?

The sales segment held the largest share of the market in 2024 and is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. The sales functionality segment in the market focuses on streamlining and enhancing revenue generation activities for healthcare organizations. It includes tools for lead tracking, referral management, pipeline analysis, and sales forecasting.

This functionality helps providers and medical institutions build stronger relationships with referring physicians, improve patient acquisition strategies, and drive growth. By automating and organizing sales processes, healthcare CRM systems enable teams to improve efficiency, target the right audience, and ultimately increase profitability.

By Deployment Mode

How Did Cloud/Web-Based Model Segment Dominate the Healthcare CRM Market In 2024?

The cloud/web-based model segment led the global market in 2024. The cloud/web-based model segment in the market refers to CRM solutions hosted on remote servers and accessed via the internet. This model offers healthcare organizations flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, eliminating the need for heavy on-premise infrastructure.

It enables real-time data access, seamless updates, and easier integration with other healthcare systems. The cloud approach supports remote care and telehealth initiatives, enhances collaboration across departments, ensures data security through advanced encryption and compliance with healthcare regulations, and fuels growth.

The on-premise model segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the healthcare CRM market during the forecast period. The on-premise model segment in the market involves installing CRM software directly on an organization’s internal servers and infrastructure. This model offers healthcare providers greater control over data security, customization, and system management.

It is preferred by institutions with strict compliance requirements and robust IT capabilities. Although it requires higher upfront costs and ongoing maintenance, the on-premise approach appeals to organizations prioritizing data privacy, full ownership of systems, and tailored configurations to meet specific operational needs.

By End-Use

Which End Use Segment Dominates the Healthcare CRM Market In 2024?

The healthcare providers segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024. The healthcare providers segment includes hospitals, clinics, and other medical facilities that use CRM systems to enhance patient engagement, improve care coordination, and optimize administrative operations.

These providers leverage CRM solutions to track patient interactions, manage appointments, personalize communication, and analyze patient data for better decision-making. By fostering stronger patient relationships and streamlining workflows, CRM systems help improve treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction. This segment is expanding rapidly as providers prioritize value-based care and patient-centered strategies.

Top Companies and Their Contributions to the Healthcare CRM Market

Company Contributions & Offerings in Healthcare CRM Actium Health LLC Specializes in patient activation and engagement using AI-driven CRM tools to improve care adherence. Caspio Offers a no-code CRM platform for healthcare providers to build custom apps for patient tracking and outreach. Creatio CRM Provides a low-code CRM tailored for healthcare workflows like patient management and service automation. HubSpot Delivers scalable CRM solutions, helping clinics manage patient communication, marketing, and service. Insightly, Inc. Enables healthcare providers to streamline patient relationships with robust workflow automation and analytics. LeadSquared Focuses on lead conversion and automation for healthcare marketing, boosting patient acquisition rates. Mercury Healthcare, Inc. Integrates data and analytics to deliver targeted engagement and personalized healthcare journeys. Microsoft Dynamics Offers a comprehensive suite with AI, patient insights, and secure collaboration across healthcare teams. Onpipeline Simple CRM for smaller healthcare practices focusing on patient pipeline and follow-up efficiency. Pipedrive Sales-oriented CRM aiding healthcare businesses in tracking leads and managing patient follow-ups efficiently.

Key players list in Healthcare CRM Market

Actium Health LLC

Caspio

Creatio CRM

HubSpot

Insightly, Inc.

LeadSquared

Mercury Healthcare, Inc.

Microsoft Dynamics

Onpipeline

Pipedrive

PlayMaker Health

Salesforce, Inc.

Veeva Systems, Inc.

Zendesk for Healthcare

Zoho CRM



Recent Developments in the Healthcare CRM Market

In January 2025 , Docfyn, a health-tech startup, launched an AI-driven marketing suite, which helps solve the industry, most pressing challenges. The suite focuses on enhancing patient retention, streamlining workflows, and improving ROI.

, Docfyn, a health-tech startup, launched an AI-driven marketing suite, which helps solve the industry, most pressing challenges. The suite focuses on enhancing patient retention, streamlining workflows, and improving ROI. In April 2025, Innovaccer Inc., which is a leading company in healthcare AI, launched Copilots & Agents for Care Management. The purpose of this launch is to reduce the administrative burden on healthcare teams. It showed a 28% reduction in documentation time and a 20% increase in patient engagement.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Component

Software

Services

By Functionality

Sales

Customer Service and Support

Digital Commerce

Marketing

Cross-CRM



By Deployment Mode

On-premise Model

Cloud/Web-based Model

By End-Use

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Life Sciences Industry



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





