Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
16 July 2025

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 15 July 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 453.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 464.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):462.084300

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of     1,085,352 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,660,455 have voting rights and 3,687,348 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE462.08430015,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
614453.0008:05:26LSE  
139463.0009:02:50LSE  
205463.0009:02:50LSE  
571463.0009:02:50LSE  
859464.5010:04:02LSE  
809464.5010:04:02LSE  
64464.5010:04:02LSE  
47463.0010:14:12LSE  
787463.0010:14:12LSE  
327463.5011:10:05LSE  
498463.5011:10:05LSE  
810462.5011:14:36LSE  
814462.5011:14:36LSE  
794463.0011:33:25LSE  
794463.0011:33:25LSE  
558462.0012:00:46LSE  
242462.0012:04:45LSE  
291462.0012:04:45LSE  
710461.5014:20:58LSE  
19461.5014:24:11LSE  
240461.5014:33:04LSE  
611461.5014:33:04LSE  
526461.5014:33:04LSE  
259461.5014:39:15LSE  
817461.5014:39:15LSE  
240461.5014:39:16LSE  
19461.5014:39:16LSE  
700461.5014:39:16LSE  
229461.5014:39:16LSE  
30461.5014:40:13LSE  
259461.5014:40:13LSE  
191461.5014:40:13LSE  
68461.5014:40:13LSE  
102461.5014:40:13LSE  
48461.5014:40:13LSE  
188461.5014:40:13LSE  
259461.5014:41:51LSE  
163461.5014:41:51LSE  
24461.5014:41:51LSE  
75461.0014:41:51LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


