IMCD appoints Andreas Igerl to lead EMEA region and global Industrial Business Groups, and Narendra Varde to lead APAC region

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (16 July 2025) – IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, announces the appointment of Andreas Igerl as Regional President Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) as of 1 September 2025, and as Leader of the global Industrial Business Groups, with effect progressively over the course of 2025. Narendra Varde is appointed as Regional President Asia-Pacific (APAC), succeeding Andreas Igerl, effective 1 September 2025.

Andreas Igerl to drive execution and focus across EMEA and global Industrial Business Groups

Andreas Igerl is currently Regional President APAC and a member of the IMCD Executive Committee. Under his leadership, APAC has seen strong performance, successful execution of strategic initiatives, and greater cross-team integration.

As Regional President EMEA, he will take on the responsibility to accelerate growth in EMEA and further strengthening regional coordination and the rollout of best practices, digital tools, and commercial and operational excellence programmes. The new EMEA leadership is being established to support IMCD’s growth and simplify execution across more than 30 countries in the region.

In parallel, IMCD’s global Industrial Business Groups’ Directors will progressively come under the leadership of Andreas throughout 2025 to further support stronger strategic alignment, allow faster implementation of shared priorities and increase cross-fertilisation between markets.

These changes reflect IMCD’s continued focus on speed, efficiency and customer and supplier centricity as it grows across geographies and industries.

Narendra Varde to lead APAC region

From 1 September 2025, Narendra Varde, currently Managing Director India, is appointed as the new Regional President APAC, succeeding Andreas Igerl.

He has delivered strong results in developing IMCD India, demonstrating a clear strategic approach and building high-performing teams. He brings valuable experience and leadership to his new role and will continue driving growth and execution across the APAC region.

His successor as Managing Director India will be announced in due time.

IMCD CEO Marcus Jordan said: “Andreas Igerl and Narendra Varde are pragmatic leaders, with strong execution focus and a collaborative style. Their appointment to these key roles supports our aim to grow with speed, delivering exceptional service to our customers and suppliers, and keep strengthening how we work together across regions and Business Groups.”

Andreas Igerl comments: “I’m excited to take on this next chapter at IMCD. EMEA is a region which has always been incredibly important for IMCD and still has a huge potential. Bringing our Industrial Business Groups closer together gives us a great opportunity to accelerate collaboration and unlock new value across the markets we serve. I look forward to working with our teams and partners to make it happen.”

Narendra Varde adds: “I’m honoured to step into the role of Regional President APAC, and build on the strong momentum already in place. Together with our teams and partners across the region, I’m looking forward to driving impactful growth, staying deeply connected with our customers and suppliers, and pushing boundaries for a continued progress together.”

