|Intermediate Capital Group plc
16 July 2025
Q1 Trading Statement for the three months ended 30 June 2025
Highlights
Unless otherwise stated the financial results discussed herein are on the basis of alternative performance measures (APM) basis; see full year results
1 On a constant currency basis
PERFORMANCE REVIEW
|AUM
|Growth1
|30 June 2025
|Last three months
|Year-on-year
|Last five years (CAGR)
|AUM
|$123bn
|3%
|15%
|18%
|Fee-earning AUM
|$82bn
|4%
|11%
|14%
|1 On a constant currency basis
|Business activity
|$bn
|Fundraising
|Deployment1
|Realisations1,2
|Q1 FY26
|LTM
|Q1 FY26
|LTM
|Q1 FY26
|LTM
|Structured Capital and Secondaries
|1.9
|13.3
|1.0
|9.8
|0.4
|2.0
|Real Assets
|1.3
|3.2
|0.5
|2.7
|0.3
|1.6
|Debt3
|0.2
|5.8
|1.3
|3.8
|0.4
|3.9
|Total
|3.4
|22.3
|2.8
|16.3
|1.1
|7.5
|1 Direct investment funds; 2 Realisations of fee-earning AUM; 3 Includes Deployment and Realisations for Private Debt only.
PERIOD IN REVIEW
AUM and FY26 fundraising
At 30 June 2025, AUM stood at $123bn, fee-earning AUM at $82bn and dry powder at $34bn. The bridge between AUM and fee-earning AUM is as follows:
|$m
|Structured Capital and Secondaries
|Real Assets
|Debt
|Seed investments
|Total
|Fee-earning AUM
|39,347
|9,375
|33,472
|82,194
|AUM not yet earning fees
|3,278
|1,187
|14,639
|—
|19,104
|Fee-exempt AUM
|10,686
|5,918
|1,393
|—
|17,997
|Balance sheet investment portfolio1
|2,412
|563
|(53)
|360
|3,282
|AUM
|55,723
|17,043
|49,451
|360
|122,577
|1 Includes elimination of $657m (£479m) within Credit due to how the balance sheet investment portfolio accounts for and invests into CLO's managed by ICG and its affiliates
AUM of $123bn
|AUM ($m)
|Structured Capital and Secondaries
|Real Assets
|Debt
|Seed investments
|Total
|At 1 April 2025
|51,499
|12,922
|47,557
|379
|112,357
|Fundraising
|1,933
|1,355
|154
|—
|3,442
|Other additions1
|202
|2,050
|75
|—
|2,327
|Realisations
|(471)
|(233)
|(585)
|—
|(1,289)
|Market and other movements
|2,607
|889
|2,218
|—
|5,714
|Balance sheet movement
|(47)
|60
|32
|(19)
|26
|At 30 June 2025
|55,723
|17,043
|49,451
|360
|122,577
|Change $m
|4,224
|4,121
|1,894
|(19)
|10,220
|Change %
|8%
|32%
|4%
|(5) %
|9%
|Change % (constant exchange rate)
|3%
|21%
|(1) %
|—
|3%
|1 Other additions within Real Assets includes $1.9bn non fee-eligible leverage capacity within certain Real Estate strategies
Fee-earning AUM of $82bn
|Fee-earning AUM ($m)
|Structured Capital and Secondaries
|Real Assets
|Debt
|Total
|At 1 April 2025
|36,086
|7,711
|31,330
|75,127
|Funds raised: fees on committed capital
|1,470
|1,242
|—
|2,712
|Deployment of funds: fees on invested capital
|281
|162
|1,235
|1,678
|Total additions
|1,751
|1,404
|1,235
|4,390
|Realisations
|(456)
|(279)
|(774)
|(1,509)
|Net additions / (realisations)
|1,295
|1,125
|461
|2,881
|Stepdowns
|—
|—
|—
|—
|FX and other
|1,966
|539
|1,681
|4,186
|At 30 June 2025
|39,347
|9,375
|33,472
|82,194
|Change $m
|3,261
|1,664
|2,142
|7,067
|Change %
|9%
|22%
|7%
|9%
|Change % (constant exchange rate)
|4%
|13%
|1%
|4%
FY26 fundraising1
At 30 June 2025, closed-end funds and associated SMAs that were actively fundraising2 included Europe IX, Asia-Pacific Infrastructure I and Real Estate equity. We anticipate launching LP Secondaries II during FY26.
1 The timings of launches and closes depend on a number of factors, including the prevailing market conditions
2 Excluding Credit (CLOs and Liquid Credit)
Balance sheet
- Balance Sheet Investment Portfolio valued at £2.9bn
- Total available liquidity of £1.1bn (FY25: £1.1bn) and net financial debt of £477m (FY25: £629m)
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES
|Average rate
|Period end
|Q1 FY25
|Q1 FY26
|31 March 2025
|30 June 2025
|GBP:EUR
|1.1753
|1.1759
|1.1944
|1.1652
|GBP:USD
|1.2626
|1.3507
|1.2918
|1.3732
|EUR:USD
|1.0743
|1.1488
|1.0815
|1.1785
