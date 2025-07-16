Quadient Announces Supplier Agreement with Vizient, Enhancing Access to the U.S. Healthcare Market

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, has entered into a supplier agreement with Vizient, the largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the U.S. Vizient’s diverse client base includes some of the country’s most prestigious hospitals and integrated health delivery networks. The agreement enhances opportunities for Quadient to serve healthcare providers across the continuum of care, offering contracted pricing for a wide range of the company’s digital software, mail and automated locker solutions.

Vizient provides network-powered insights into the critical areas of clinical, operational and spend management performance and empowers clients to deliver exceptional, cost-effective care. Serving more than 65% of U.S. acute care providers and more than 35% of the non-acute market, Vizient’s contract portfolio represents $140 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through the new contract, healthcare providers have greater access to Quadient’s cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance digital patient interactions, optimize the sending and receiving of mail and packages, improve operational efficiency, increase document security and ensure regulatory compliance.

“We are thrilled to be awarded a contract from Vizient to help healthcare organizations improve performance through more streamlined and automated workflows, leading to better patient and staff experiences” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO at Quadient. “Our strategic approach to supply chain and procurement in the mailing and communications space is rooted in a comprehensive, assessment-based process that identifies key assets and opportunities to drive efficiency and transformation for healthcare providers. We are excited to support Vizient clients with innovative, results-driven solutions that enhance operational performance and elevate the overall healthcare experience.”

