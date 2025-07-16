HTX Rolls Out Multi-Layered Incentives to Welcome Users Into the Next Frontier in the Golden Age of Stablecoins





PANAMA CITY, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange is launching a series of stablecoin-focused campaigns to accelerate user onboarding and expand stablecoin adoption across its platform, positioning itself at the forefront of a structural evolution in the crypto economy. This move comes as global financial institutions like Mastercard and Morgan Stanley rapidly enter the stablecoin market, following the implementation of Hong Kong's Stablecoins Bill and the U.S. GENIUS Act. These initiatives aim to leverage favorable global regulatory trends and offer a comprehensive range of rewards, from airdrops to trading bonuses.

Campaign 1: New Users Exclusive — Draw up to 200 USDT Instantly after Signup

From July 7, 16:00 to July 24, 15:59 (UTC), new users who register on HTX will receive a free lucky draw chance to win up to 200 USDT. Completing additional tasks, such as initial deposit, spot trade, or futures trade, can unlock further rewards for each new user, totaling up to 700 USDT. Daily spot and futures trading challenges provide even more bonuses. Moreover, completing the exclusive limited-time challenges can net up to 600 USDT.

*Event details: https://www.htx.com/en-us/welfare/

Campaign 2: Refer Friends and Share a $100,000 Stablecoin Prize Pool

Between July 9, 10:00 and July 20, 10:00 (UTC), invite friends to register and trade on HTX, both inviters and their invitees will earn rewards in USD1, USDC, USDT, and more. The more friends you refer, the more you can earn! Upon successful signup and login by your invitee, you'll receive a Mystery Box worth up to 20 USDT. If your invitee reaches a qualifying trading volume, you'll snap three additional Mystery Boxes, and your friend will unlock two more. Each box contains rewards worth up to 1,500 USDT. Additionally, you can earn up to a 20% boost on your referral bonus by inviting a certain number of valid invitees, i.e. new users who sign up on HTX using your referral link and reach a cumulative trading volume of ≥10 USDT on designated USD1, USDT, USDC pairs during the event. Each inviter can get up to 600 USDT from the $50,000 prize pool.

*Event details: https://www.htx.com/support/25006291608056

Campaign 3: Trade Spot USD Stablecoins and Share $100,000 in Rewards

From July 10, 10:00 to July 24, 10:00 (UTC), trade eligible stablecoin pairs including BTC/USD1, ETH/USD1, and BTC/USDT to claim your share of a $100,000 prize pool. New users completing trading tasks can win up to 5,000 USDT in token airdrops and Cashback Vouchers. Deposit USD1 to HTX from external wallets and split a $5,000 reward pool based on net deposit volume. In addition, trade specified stablecoin pairs and join the leaderboard for a chance to win up to 12,000 USDT. There is a noteworthy chance to win a Xiaomi YU7 SUV by joining the team trading contest.

*Event details: https://www.htx.com/support/75006190718889

As global stablecoin regulations begin to crystallize, these assets are becoming the primary bridge between traditional finance and the decentralized future. HTX is aligning with this macro trend by launching a diversified suite of user incentives designed to lower the entry barrier and enhance capital efficiency across its stablecoin ecosystem.

Looking ahead, HTX remains committed to compliance-driven innovation and product development. By offering a secure, seamless, and regulated trading environment, the platform aims to empower more users to unlock the full potential of decentralized finance.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or https://www.htx.com/ , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord . For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/153a3609-b8ef-4dae-97f9-070912172f1b