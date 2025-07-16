The Second China (Shenyang) Comedy Film Week Ends

SHENYANG, China, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the evening of July 12, the Second China (Shenyang) Comedy Film Week, themed "Joy in Liaoning, Laughter on Screen", wrapped up in Shenyang, Liaoning Province.

During the event, key activities such as the "Brilliant Chinese Cinema Tour", comedy film screenings, a roadshow and matchmaking session for comedy film scripts, and a seminar on the development of Chinese comedy films, alongside sideline activities like "Savoring Cuisine through Films" and "On-Screen Journeys", thoroughly explored the connection between Shenyang and Chinese comedy films, delivering a shared cinematic comedy feast for all.

Dubbed "People's Laughter", this film week brought together over 100 movie fan clubs and nearly a million film lovers nationwide for fan-driven recommendations. After a rigorous selection process, the award-winning comedy films officially released and aired domestically from early 2023 to May 1, 2025 were unveiled during the closing ceremony. The film Successor earned honors including "Comedy Film Recommended by Movie Fan Clubs".

Co-hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Liaoning Provincial Committee, the Shenyang Municipal People's Government, and other units, and organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee, the film week aims to enhance cultural originality by exploring and disseminating comedic culture, boost the high-quality development of the film industry, elevate the cultural influence of Liaoning, develop Shenyang's unique cultural identity, build a model zone integrating culture, sports and tourism, and empower and fuel Liaoning's development as a leading cultural province.

Source: Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee