Play Selects Allot DNS Secure to Offer Cyber Protection to Its Broadband Customers

Hod Hasharon, Israel, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative security-as-a-service (SECaaS) and network intelligence solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, today announced that Play, a leading convergent operator in Poland, has selected DNS Secure from Allot to offer its fixed broadband customers cybersecurity protection services. This agreement, signed in April 2025, and the subsequent deployment will add services to the existing network-based Allot cybersecurity services that Play deployed back in 2021 for their mobile customers.

DNS Secure is suited for CSPs who want to deploy a security solution for fixed broadband subscribers. The solution provides protection against a broad range of cyber threats including malware and phishing and offers content filtering. It is deployed with a “light touch” on the network either as a standalone solution or together with other solutions in the unified Allot Secure family, such as NetworkSecure in the case of Play.

“The Play team is very satisfied with Allot's NetworkSecure solution for mobile customers, which is why we decided to expand and make Allot services available to our fixed broadband customers as well,” said Artur Dominiak, Director Home Services at Play. “For the last several years, our mobile customers have enjoyed the peace of mind that network-based cybersecurity protection gives them. We are confident that the same peace of mind will extend to our fixed broadband customers with the implementation of Allot DNS Secure.”

“Allot’s partnership with Play goes beyond products and services. We are invested in their success and in the satisfaction of their customers,” said Amir Oren, VP Sales for EMEA at Allot. “Now, Play’s fixed broadband customers, with Allot DNS Secure, and their mobile customers, with the existing NetworkSecure deployment, can have a unified, converged user experience using Allot Security Management.”

