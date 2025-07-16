KBR Awarded FEED Contract for KEPPT’s Fertilizer Facility in Iraq

HOUSTON, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has been awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for the development of an ammonia and urea production plant by KAR Electrical Power Production Trading FZE (KEPPT) in Basra, Iraq.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide FEED for the 2,300 metric tons per day (MTPD) ammonia production facility and a 3,850 MTPD urea production unit. The FEED will be executed utilizing KBR’s proprietary ammonia technology, designed to enable high efficiency, low emissions, and operational reliability to assist KEPPT with its goal to achieve the lowest overall capex with an optimized project schedule.

“We are honored to support this pivotal project, which monetizes gas feedstock to boost the agricultural industry in Iraq,” said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. “Underlined by KBR’s expertise in market-leading ammonia solutions and proven FEED capability, this initiative should generate employment and reduce the dependency of fertilizer imports, while repositioning Iraq as a global ammonia producer.”

KBR plays a key role in delivering reliable and affordable energy solutions to meet the world’s growing demands. KBR has been involved in the licensing, design, engineering and/or construction of more than 260 ammonia plants worldwide.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future project outcomes and performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Jamie DuBray

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com