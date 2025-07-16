Flow Capital Announces Cash Dividend on Series A Preferred Shares

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) ("Flow Capital" or the "Company"), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions, is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.069 per Series A Preferred Share ("Preferred Shares"), paid on July 15, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of June 30, 2025. This dividend corresponds to the period from April 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025.

This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and relevant provincial or territorial legislation. Consequently, Canadian residents who receive this dividend may benefit from an enhanced dividend tax credit.

The declaration and payment of dividends on the Preferred Shares are subject to the discretion of the Company’s board of directors. Future dividend declarations will depend on the Company’s financial performance, cash requirements, prospects, and other factors considered pertinent by the board.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions dedicated to supporting high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the company has provided financing to businesses in the US, the UK, and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating, VC-backed, and founder-owned companies seeking $2 to $10 million in capital to drive their continued expansion.

All growing technology companies seeking covenant-light founder-friendly growth capital, are invited to apply for funding directly at www.flowcap.com/get-funding .

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

Chief Executive Officer, Flow Capital Corp.

alex@flowcap.com

47 Colborne Street, Suite 303

Toronto, Ontario M5E 1E3

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Flow or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Flow assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.