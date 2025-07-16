Habit Burger & Grill Launches the Family CharBox: Dinner for 4 is Just $35

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feeding a family (or a group of hangry friends) shouldn’t cost a fortune or spark a nightly debate. That’s why Habit Burger & Grill is answering the “What’s for dinner?” call by introducing its most flavorful, flexible, and budget-friendly bundle yet: the Family CharBox. Starting at just $35, it’s crave-worthy. It’s customizable. It’s packed with premium chargrilled flavor.

Because let’s face it: no two families eat the same. Whether you’re feeding picky kids, double-patty dads, sauce hoarders, side snatchers, or the girlfriend who “isn’t hungry” but eats your fries, the Family CharBox has you covered, with over a million ways to mix and match.

Because every "family" looks a little different: roommates, blended crews, coworkers, game-night squads… the Family CharBox feeds four in the best way possible.

"No more dinner negotiations. No more everyone-wants-something-different chaos,” said Chef Jason, Habit Burger & Grill’s Director of Culinary Innovation. “If the Family CharBox can please my teenage daughter, it can please anyone. Whichever way you family, whichever way you CharBox, we got you.”

Here’s how you CharBox:

Classic Family CharBox – $35

The classic: 4 Charburgers with cheese, 4 Fries, and 4 sides of house-made Ranch.

Variety Family CharBox – $35

A flavorful lineup: Double Char, BBQ Bacon Char, Teriyaki Char, and Portabella Char. Comes with Fries, Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries, and our #1-ranked Tempura Green Beans, plus sauces.

Build Your Own Family CharBox – $40

Fully custom. Mix and match your favorite burgers, sides, and sauces to fit your crew.

Whether you're splitting burgers with your siblings, teammates, roommates, or co-workers, the Family CharBox proves that $35 and $40 still goes a long way. Dinner, solved. Cravings, crushed. Wallets, happy.

Available now at participating Habit Burger & Grill locations nationwide.

Connect with Habit Burger & Grill on social media at:

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers—it’s a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char ranked #1 by USA Today 10Best*, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side by USA Today 10Best, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. The brand was also featured in Newsweek’s America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist’s roundup of Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State! Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally—continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Sources: Sources: USA Today 10Best, USA Today 10Best, The Daily Meal, Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

Habit Burger & Grill Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f00a0d26-a362-4ce3-9dcf-5748c7da529e