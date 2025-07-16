VCI Global to Acquire Licensed Fund Manager in Malaysia’s Labuan Jurisdiction to Launch Regulated Bitcoin Fund

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Capital Market Consultancy, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire V Capital Fund Management Limited, a fund management company licensed by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA). The acquisition, made at a nominal consideration, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

This strategic acquisition grants VCI Global immediate access to a regulated asset management framework via Labuan, Malaysia’s internationally recognized offshore financial hub. Labuan is known for its efficient licensing regime, global investor accessibility, and tax incentives. It has long been a base for cross-border investment operations by major financial institutions, including Citigroup Inc. (“Citibank”), BNP Paribas SA (“BNP Paribas”), DBS Bank Limited (“DBS Bank”), and Malayan Banking Berhad (“Maybank International”).

VCI Global will leverage the acquired license to launch the VCIG Bitcoin Fund, a USD-dominated, professionally managed investment vehicle that provides qualified investors with institutional-grade exposure to Bitcoin. The fund is designed to serve high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors seeking compliant, secure, and operationally simplified access to digital assets.

The move comes as global cryptocurrency markets surpass approximately US$2.6 trillion in total market capitalization, with Bitcoin accounting for approximately US$1.2 trillion, according to Investopedia. Despite rising global institutional interest, many investors in Asia remain underexposed to digital assets due to regulatory hurdles and the lack of trusted investment structures. By establishing its digital assets platform within Labuan’s regulatory framework, VCI Global aims to bridge this gap by offering a secure, transparent, and tax-efficient vehicle for Asia-based investors seeking exposure to Bitcoin.

“This acquisition enables VCI Global to operate a fully licensed digital asset fund under a globally respected offshore regime. Bitcoin is increasingly recognized as a strategic reserve asset. Our goal is to provide institutional investors with a secure, regulated, and tax-efficient entry point into the future of digital value,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About V Capital Fund Management Limited

V Capital Fund Management Limited is a licensed fund manager regulated under the Labuan Financial Services and Securities Act 2010. The company is authorized to manage private and institutional funds under the oversight of the Labuan Financial Services Authority, offering compliant investment solutions within one of Asia’s most established offshore financial jurisdictions.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.

