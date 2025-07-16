ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP. ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION AS A WAREHOUSE PROVIDER FOR TIKTOK SHOP MERCHANTS

WALNUT, CA, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced that it has been approved as a fulfillment partner as part of TikTok Shop's TikTok Shop warehouse program.

Across sites in California, Texas, Illinois, an\d New Jersey, Armlogi has allocated over 1,300,000 square feet of operational capacity for TikTok-related fulfillment activities, with room for further scale depending on order growth and seasonal demand.

Armlogi warehouses primarily support categories including home goods, electronics, fashion, and consumer products. By leveraging Armlogi's U.S. warehouse footprint, TikTok Shop cross-border sellers can offer localized fulfillment, reducing delivery times from weeks to a few days, while complying with platform service level agreements.

Through an integration with TikTok Shop, Armlogi ensures real-time inventory syncing, order flow automation, and shipment tracking—delivering superior operational efficiency and accuracy for merchants and sellers on TikTok Shop. This opportunity is expected to directly support over 50 warehouse jobs initially, with the potential to expand as order volume increases, particularly during seasonal sales and platform campaigns. With over 1,300,000 square feet across multiple fulfillment centers, Armlogi is fully equipped to handle peak-season spikes.

"Working with a global leader like TikTok Shop demonstrates our commitment to serving the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape," said Aidy Chou, Chairman and CEO of Armlogi. "Being among the U.S. 3PLs integrated into TikTok's warehouse program validates our technological capabilities. Our extensive warehouse network and advanced API integration enable TikTok Shop sellers to deliver the fast, reliable service that today's consumers expect."

In addition to warehousing, Armlogi provides comprehensive value-added services including order picking, packing, shipment processing, real-time inventory synchronization, returns handling, relabeling, and container unloading as part of a full-service fulfillment solution.

"This initiative reinforces our ongoing investment in the U.S. logistics ecosystem, contributing to regional employment and supporting the growth of digital commerce infrastructure," added Mr. Chou. "As TikTok Shop continues to reshape the retail landscape, we're proud to provide an exceptional customer experience."

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With ten warehouses covering over three and a half million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. Armlogi is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

