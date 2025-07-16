Ascent Solar Technologies to Deliver Thin-Film Solar Technology to a Colorado-based Space Solar Array Provider for Product Evaluation

THORNTON, Colo., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies (“Ascent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASTI), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to supply a Colorado-based power systems provider with the Company’s thin-film PV technology for evaluation and potential incorporation into the provider’s established array product offering. Ascent will deliver the units for evaluation before the end of July 2025, demonstrating its market-leading speed to fulfill orders.

“Working with another Colorado-based solar technology provider will give us greater control over the supply chain, making it much easier for our team to efficiently support customers in the Department of Defense, space industry, and more,” said Paul Warley, Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Solar Technologies. “Our lightweight, flexible solar technology is specifically tailored for use in the punishing conditions of space, so as demand for space defense solutions and interest in space-based solar power continues to grow, we expect to see even greater adoption of our thin-film PV offerings.”

Ascent is able to offer mission-optimized solar array solutions using its CIGS PV product line that has been developed with spaceflight heritage. These high-maturity CIGS PV products are produced domestically in the Company’s 5 MW facility in Thornton, CO, enabling array deliveries in just six-to-eight weeks. In contrast, most competitors are unable to meet tight delivery deadlines, often requiring lead times of nine-to-twelve months. In recent months, the Company has received several orders for solar hardware that are on schedule to be completed and delivered this summer.

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels optimized for use in space, military and defense, and other applications where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience are paramount. Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado. To learn more, visit https://www.ascentsolar.com .

