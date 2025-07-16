Aemetis CEO to Present at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and biofuels company, announced today that Aemetis Chairman and CEO Eric McAfee will present to institutional investors and stock analysts at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City on September 8-10, 2025.

The conference is expected to have up to 2,000 attendees. According to Sagient Research Systems, investment bank H.C. Wainwright has been ranked the #1 Placement Agent in terms of the aggregate number of financings for growing public companies since 1998.

“With the recent passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill and proposed increases by the EPA in future year Renewable Volume Obligation mandates, the biogas and biofuels sectors have been strengthened by expanded federal policies,” stated Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “In addition, the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard amendments went into effect on July 1, 2025, providing 20 years of policy support which, along with California’s expected adoption of a 15% ethanol blend (E15), should increase demand for biofuels and renewable natural gas. Since Aemetis is a large ethanol producer in California, has more than 50 dairies under contract for its renewable natural gas production, and other growth projects, our company is a diversified investment in multiple sectors that are directly implementing projects that fulfill the goals of federal and state policies.”

Aemetis renewable energy and energy efficiency projects include the expansion of dairy renewable natural gas production to generate more than 1 million MMBtu of renewable natural gas from 50 dairies that have signed agreements, including 12 currently operating digesters; the Keyes ethanol plant mechanical vapor recompression system that is expected to generate $32 million of increased annual cash flow starting in 2026; the Riverbank carbon sequestration project to inject 1.4 million tons of CO2 per year underground; and the 90 million gallon per year renewable diesel plant (with SAF production capability) that has already received Authority To Construct air permits.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas and biofuels company focused on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that lower fuel costs and reduce emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and actively expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality biodiesel and refined glycerin. Aemetis is developing a carbon sequestration well project and a renewable diesel fuel and SAF biorefinery in Riverbank, California. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections of financial results in 2025 and future years; statements relating to the development, engineering, financing, construction and operation of the Aemetis ethanol, biogas, SAF and renewable diesel, biodiesel and carbon sequestration facilities; our ability to promote, develop, finance, and construct facilities to produce biogas, renewable fuels, and biochemicals; and statements about future market prices and results of government actions. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “showing signs,” “targets,” “view,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and in our other filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

