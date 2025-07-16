Proscia Cements Leadership in Diagnostic Pathology with 400% Growth in Daily Cases

Amid momentum, the company generates millions in new high-margin revenue for diagnostic network

Introduces AI application suites to demonstrate the future of pathology for high-impact use cases

Launches 24/7 support to meet the demands of mission-critical, high-throughput operations across expanding global customer base

Completes integrations with 100+ LIS instances, including Epic Beaker, reflecting Concentriq’s role in enterprise laboratory workflows



PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proscia®, a software company advancing the use of AI in pathology, is on track for 32,000 patients to be diagnosed on its Concentriq® software platform each day—a 400% increase year-over-year. This momentum reflects the company’s strong role as a trusted partner to major laboratories worldwide as it helps them to unlock the clinical, operational, and financial value of AI-driven pathology at scale. Proscia is backed by Insight Partners, a global software investor with more than $90B in assets under management.

“Our success with digital pathology has depended on Proscia’s world-class technology, along with its mission, vision, and collaborative culture,” said Bilal R. Ahmad, MD, MBA, Hematopathologist at Spectrum Healthcare Partners. “From day one, Proscia has treated us as a true partner. That commitment has enabled us to build a program that continues to deliver impact at scale."

New Application Suites Accelerate AI Adoption for High-Impact Use Cases

Proscia has introduced five application suites consolidating multiple AI tools* into pre-configured offerings seamlessly available on Concentriq. By reducing the complexity of multi-vendor adoption, these suites provide customers with a unified experience across evaluating, deploying, and supporting the solutions they need.

Breast: Cancer detection and quantitative scoring for HER2, Ki-67, and ER/PR, aligned with current clinical guidelines

Prostate: Cancer detection, automated Gleason scoring, and metastasis prediction

Gastric: Cancer detection, H. pylori and chronic gastritis detection

Prognostic: Risk stratification and treatment planning based on tumor morphology and biomarker expression for colon and breast

Quality Control: Image artifact and quality assessments across 10+ indications, including IHC stain quality evaluation



These suites can help laboratories streamline high-volume operations, standardize interpretation, and unlock new insights. Learn more here.

Launch of 24/7 Support Enhances Proscia’s Top Rated Customer Experience

Customers using Proscia-managed cloud instances of Concentriq can benefit from always-on, expert assistance through the company’s newest premium support offering. Delivered by Proscia’s growing customer experience (CX) practice, 24/7 support underscores the company’s ongoing focus on helping customers realize more value from Concentriq as they scale toward 100% digitization. Proscia's customers surveyed by KLAS Research in the Emerging Company Spotlight: Proscia Concentriq report gave the company an 'A+'** grade for the quality of its phone and web support. 100%** of surveyed customers indicated they would buy again and view the company as a long-term partner.

“Based on our evaluations, Proscia’s support is about much more than resolving issues,” said Eder Lagemann, Research Director at KLAS Research. “It is shaped by the company’s open, proactive culture—one that underpins a true partnership and drives the team to stay ahead of what customers need.”

Concentriq’s Deep LIS Interoperability Strengthens Role of Digital Pathology in High-Volume Workflows

Proscia’s professional services team has now integrated Concentriq with more than 100 laboratory information system (LIS) instances—including CoPath, Epic Beaker, NovoPath, LigoLab, and Orchard Harvest—across its global customer base. Bidirectional HL7 interfaces power robust connections that tightly align digital pathology with laboratory workflows, whether driven by Concentriq or the LIS.

These integrations reflect Proscia’s broader commitment to an open platform and lay the foundation for seamless AI adoption. They empower pathologists to deliver faster, more informed diagnoses, which is critical for maintaining throughput, quality, and profitability in high-volume laboratories.

Laboratories Generate Millions in New Revenue as Part of Proscia’s Diagnostic Network

Since Proscia established its diagnostic network in 2024, the company has enabled participating laboratories to capitalize on new high-margin revenue opportunities including:

Real-World Data (RWD) Monetization: Collectively, Proscia’s diagnostic network offers 12M+ whole slide images enhanced with molecular tests, pathology reports, and genomic profiles across 2M unique patients for biopharmaceutical partners to license.

Collectively, Proscia’s diagnostic network offers 12M+ whole slide images enhanced with molecular tests, pathology reports, and genomic profiles across 2M unique patients for biopharmaceutical partners to license. AI Testbed for Real-World Validation: Participating laboratories serve as testbeds for pharmaceutical and technology companies to evaluate the performance and clinical utility of AI applications in routine settings—generating real-world evidence across diverse populations to support regulatory approval and commercialization.

Participating laboratories serve as testbeds for pharmaceutical and technology companies to evaluate the performance and clinical utility of AI applications in routine settings—generating real-world evidence across diverse populations to support regulatory approval and commercialization. Pharmaceutical Services Offerings: Laboratories can expand their offerings by delivering precision medicine services, including biomarker discovery, clinical trial support, and companion diagnostic development, to pharmaceutical companies.



“For years, AI-driven pathology has promised to deliver top- and bottom-line impact for diagnostic laboratories, but that potential has largely been confined to efficiency gains and increased volume,” said Tom Gallo, Proscia’s Chief Financial Officer. “Through our diagnostic network, laboratories are not only recouping the cost of going digital but also unlocking high-margin revenue opportunities reshaping their economics.”

*These applications are not intended for diagnostic use with Concentriq. Contact original manufacturers for details about indications for use in your region. Applications included in the suites are powered by Proscia and select third-party developers, including IBEX, OWKIN, and Visiopharm. All solutions are seamlessly integrated into Concentriq and delivered with unified support by Proscia.

**Emerging data

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company accelerating pathology’s transition to a digital, data-driven discipline and enabling AI to advance precision medicine. Its Concentriq enterprise pathology platform, precision medicine AI portfolio, and real-world data fuel the development and use of novel therapies and diagnostics to drive the fight against humanity’s most challenging diseases, like cancer. 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and a global network of diagnostic laboratories rely on Proscia’s solutions each day. The company has FDA 510(k) clearance and CE-IVDR certification for its diagnostic software. For more information, visit proscia.com, and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X.

