Vantive and Innovative Renal Care Enter into a Long-Term Agreement Focused on Enhanced Use of Technology to Expand Home Dialysis Therapies

DEERFIELD, Ill. and FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantive, a vital organ therapy company with a 70-year legacy of kidney care innovation, and Innovative Renal Care (IRC), a comprehensive kidney care provider for patients across the U.S., have entered into a strategic multi-year agreement focused on expanding access to home dialysis, enhancing the therapy experience, and empowering patients and care teams through home dialysis care.

Innovative Renal Care owns and manages a network of over 230 dialysis programs across 28 U.S. states and Washington D.C. Along with its nephrologist and health system partners, IRC serves approximately 16,000 patients. This new agreement, which builds on a longstanding collaboration between Vantive and Innovative Renal Care, is intended to expand IRC’s digital capabilities and enable greater support, real-time connectivity, and visibility at every step of the home dialysis therapy process.

“We are excited to enter this new phase of our work with the IRC team. Innovative Renal Care shares Vantive’s commitment to providing home therapies that fit more seamlessly into patients’ lives and improve the care delivery experience for clinical teams,” said Guillermo Amezcua, President of the Americas Region at Vantive. “Technology adoption and education can be instrumental in breaking down the barriers to home dialysis – for both patients seeking support in their therapy journey, as well as clinical teams striving to make informed decisions and deliver the best care possible. We are eager to partner with IRC to expand access to comprehensive, patient-centric kidney care options for more patients in the U.S.”

“This collaboration with Vantive strengthens our ability to collaborate with our physician partners to deliver high-quality home dialysis therapy through leveraging digital tools that enhance patient monitoring and clinical efficiencies,” said David Doerr, Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Renal Care. “Together with Vantive, we are reinforcing IRC’s focus on achieving our company’s mission to deliver more tomorrows to our patients, their families, and friends. Expanding home dialysis as a first-line option for more patients ensures they can receive personalized care in the most convenient setting possible.”

Agreement Highlights

Through this collaboration, Innovative Renal Care will utilize a suite of customized and digitally-integrated Vantive peritoneal dialysis (PD) products and advanced services, designed to assist patients and care teams with the delivery of at-home PD therapy. These products and services include:

Sharesource Connectivity Platform : Sharesource is a two-way remote patient management platform that enables healthcare professionals to securely view and act upon home dialysis patients’ treatment data. With Sharesource, IRC clinical teams will be able to remotely personalize automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) therapy, which is conducted overnight while a patient sleeps, and adjust treatment as needed.

: Sharesource is a two-way remote patient management platform that enables healthcare professionals to securely view and act upon home dialysis patients’ treatment data. With Sharesource, IRC clinical teams will be able to remotely personalize automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) therapy, which is conducted overnight while a patient sleeps, and adjust treatment as needed. Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Integration : Key treatment data from Vantive’s Sharesource Connectivity Platform will be integrated with IRC’s EMR, providing IRC’s clinical teams with greater visibility into data-driven insights regarding patients’ care. This data can also be used to inform the home dialysis care model as it evolves over time.

: Key treatment data from Vantive’s Sharesource Connectivity Platform will be integrated with IRC’s EMR, providing IRC’s clinical teams with greater visibility into data-driven insights regarding patients’ care. This data can also be used to inform the home dialysis care model as it evolves over time. PD Telecare Program: PD Telecare provides remote proactive technical support to patients and actionable insights to clinicians. For patients with Sharesource-enabled automated peritoneal dialysis cyclers, Vantive’s PD Telecare service team can remotely monitor treatment data during the first 90 days of therapy – a critical time as the patient adjusts to peritoneal dialysis – and beyond. Through this service, a dedicated Vantive PD Telecare nurse reviews Sharesource alert and alarm trends to identify whether an enrolled patient needs additional technique or training support, and support representatives reach out to the patient as training opportunities are identified.



About Vantive

Vantive is a vital organ therapy company on a mission to extend lives and expand possibilities for patients and care teams globally. For 70 years, our team has driven meaningful innovations in kidney care. Today, Vantive’s people, solutions and services deliver over 1 million touchpoints each day to patients around the world. As we build on our legacy, we are focused on elevating the dialysis experience through digital solutions and advanced services, while looking beyond kidney care and investing in transforming vital organ therapies. Our goal is to provide therapies that fit more easily into providers’ practices and patients’ lives. Greater flexibility and efficiency in therapy administration for care teams, and longer, fuller lives for patients— that is what Vantive aspires to deliver. To learn more, visit www.vantive.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Innovative Renal Care

Innovative Renal Care (IRC) is a national leader in kidney care, partnering with nephrologists and health systems to provide exceptional care for patients with chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. Through joint ventures and an innovative, collaborative model, IRC empowers local care teams with the tools, technology, and support they need to deliver industry-leading clinical outcomes and a better patient experience. Guided by our commitment to Delivering More Tomorrows, IRC stands apart as a trusted partner in advancing kidney care—one patient, one partnership, and one outcome at a time. To learn more, visit www.innovativerenal.com.

