Progressive Reports June 2025 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month and quarter ended June 30, 2025:

June Quarter (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Net premiums written $ 6,605 $ 5,749 15 % $ 20,076 $ 17,902 12 % Net premiums earned $ 6,954 $ 5,777 20 % $ 20,310 $ 17,209 18 % Net income $ 1,124 $ 803 40 % $ 3,175 $ 1,459 118 % Per share available to common shareholders $ 1.91 $ 1.37 40 % $ 5.40 $ 2.48 118 % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 179 $ 22 NM $ 387 $ (127) (405) % Combined ratio 86.6 86.2 0.4 pts. 86.2 91.9 (5.7) pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 588.0 587.4 0 % 587.8 587.4 0 % NM = Not Meaningful





June 30, (thousands; unaudited)

2025 2024 % Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency – auto 10,423 8,965 16 Direct – auto 15,245 12,576 21 Special lines 6,850 6,312 9 Property 3,608 3,339 8 Total Personal Lines 36,126 31,192 16 Commercial Lines 1,189 1,118 6 Companywide 37,315 32,310 15



See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release, including the “Monthly Commentary,” for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance , home insurance , and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at progressive.com , by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle , and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

