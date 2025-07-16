Progressive Reports June 2025 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month and quarter ended June 30, 2025:

 JuneQuarter
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)2025 2024 Change2025 2024 Change
Net premiums written$6,605 $5,749 15%$20,076 $17,902 12%
Net premiums earned$6,954 $5,777 20%$20,310 $17,209 18%
Net income$1,124 $803 40%$3,175 $1,459 118%
Per share available to common shareholders$1.91 $1.37 40%$5.40 $2.48 118%
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$179 $22 NM $387 $(127) (405)%
Combined ratio86.6 86.2 0.4pts.86.2 91.9 (5.7)pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares588.0 587.4 0%587.8 587.4 0%
NM = Not Meaningful            


 June 30,
(thousands; unaudited)
2025 2024 % Change
Policies in Force     
Personal Lines     
Agency – auto10,423 8,965 16
Direct – auto15,245 12,576 21
Special lines6,850 6,312 9
Property3,608 3,339 8
Total Personal Lines36,126 31,192 16
Commercial Lines1,189 1,118 6
Companywide37,315 32,310 15
      


