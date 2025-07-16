Aware Sets Second Quarter 2025 Webcast for Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global biometrics company, will hold a webcast on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release before the call.

Aware management will host the webcast presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: Register Here

Interested parties may submit questions in advance of the webcast by emailing AWRE@gateway-grp.com.

The presentation will be made available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website. The audio recording will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Aware

Aware is a global biometric platform company that uses data science and machine learning to tackle everyday business and identity challenges through biometrics. For over 30 years we’ve been a trusted name in the field. Aware’s offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Our algorithms are based on diverse operational data sets from around the world, and we prioritize making biometric technology in an ethical and responsible manner. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

