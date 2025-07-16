IBN Initiates Coverage of Lantern Pharma Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) , an artificial intelligence (AI) company developing targeted cancer therapies using its proprietary RADR® AI platform to transform the cost, pace and precision of oncology drug development, has selected IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to spearhead its corporate communications efforts.

Lantern Pharma is redefining oncology drug development through its AI-powered RADR® platform, which integrates over 200 billion oncology-specific data points to guide drug discovery and clinical trial design. The company is advancing a precision oncology pipeline of three lead candidates—LP-300, LP-184, and LP-284—alongside a preclinical antibody-drug conjugate program using novel payloads. Active clinical trials span non-small cell lung cancer, glioblastoma, triple-negative breast cancer, and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, supported by 11 FDA designations across the portfolio.

The RADR®-driven approach enables Lantern to rapidly determine mechanisms of action of any molecule, identify biomarker-driven subpopulations and optimize combination strategies. LP-300 is in Phase 2 for NSCLC in never-smokers; LP-184 is in Phase 1a for advanced solid tumors and GBM, with expansion trials planned for TNBC and KEAP1/STK11-mutant NSCLC; and LP-284 is in Phase 1 for relapsed or refractory NHL. Lantern also operates Starlight Therapeutics, its wholly owned CNS cancer-focused subsidiary, advancing STAR-001 in both adult and pediatric brain tumors and glioblastoma. Each program is supported by biomarker insights, preclinical validation, and a network of international trial sites.

By focusing on genetically defined cancers with high unmet need, Lantern addresses multi-billion-dollar market opportunities across lung, breast, brain, and hematologic cancers. With a scalable platform, focused pipeline, and clinical milestones expected in the next year, the company is positioned to drive cost-effective innovation in oncology drug development.

As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , and wire services via InvestorWire , along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for Lantern Pharma.

With over 19 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 70+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . This positions IBN to provide Lantern Pharma the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about Lantern Pharma, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom at https://ibn.fm/LTRN

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma is an AI company transforming the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development. The company’s proprietary AI and machine learning platform, RADR®, leverages over 200 billion oncology-focused data points and a library of 200+ advanced ML algorithms to help solve real-world problems in oncology drug development. By harnessing the power of AI and with input from world-class scientific advisors and collaborators, Lantern has accelerated the development of its growing pipeline of therapies that span multiple cancer indications, including both solid tumors and blood cancers. On average, Lantern’s newly developed drug programs have been advanced from initial AI insights to first-in-human clinical trials in 2-3 years and at approximately $2.5 million per program.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.LanternPharma.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications