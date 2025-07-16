Blink Charging Selected by Accesso as Electric Vehicle Charging Provider for South Florida Properties

Accesso’s Sawgrass Lake Center and the Atrium at Broken Sound Will Offer Blink-Owned Level 2 (L2) Chargers to Employees, Tenants, and Visitors

Bowie, Md., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the Company’s continued expansion of its Blink-owned L2 charger network in South Florida as EV charging providers to Accesso at their properties - Sawgrass Lake Center and the Atrium at Broken Sound.

At Sawgrass Lake Center, Blink will install, own, and operate Series 7 L2 chargers throughout the expansive property, catering to employees, tenants, and visitors of the 240,000 square-foot premier office facility in the city of Sunrise, Florida. Sawgrass Lake Center is a Class A office property nestled in a bustling commercial area with close proximity to the internationally renowned Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Additional Blink Series 7 chargers will cater to EV drivers at Accesso’s 100,000 square-foot property, the Atrium at Broken Sound, located in West Boca’s vibrant commercial district offering a mixed-use setting including housing, hospitality, restaurants, and a variety of retail locations.

“We are proud to support Accesso’s corporate sustainability initiative, offering EV charging in the workplace and its mixed-use locations across South Florida,” expressed Chris Carr, Senior Vice President, Sales and Business Development at Blink Charging.

“Sustainability and environmental protection are important initiatives for Accesso, and we’re very pleased to offer this new amenity for our tenants at the Sawgrass Lake Center,” stated Kevin Bretz, Property Manager for Sawgrass Lake Center. “Access to convenient EV charging will further enhance transportation optionality at the property and will provide immense value to the growing number of EV drivers in the region,” added Mayra Reig, Property Manager for the Atrium at Broken Sound.



About Accesso

Accesso is a full-service, vertically integrated commercial real estate investment manager, owner and operator that aims to provide superior returns to its U.S. and international individual and institutional investors. Accesso’s focus is on acquiring mixed-use office, multifamily and retail properties in non-gateway metropolitan statistical areas. Accesso’s portfolio includes 26 properties, with 13 million square feet under management, including 1.2 million square feet of multifamily space. Its affiliate, Accesso Services LLC, provides proactive, cost-efficient property management services with an owner’s mindset. Accesso Partners LLC is headquartered in Hallandale Beach, Florida, and has offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Minneapolis.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

