Reborn Coffee Secures $1.7 Million Master License Deal with Arjomand Group, Accelerating Expansion into Middle East and Europe

BREA, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee market, today announced it has entered into a master licensing agreement valued at $1.7 million with the Arjomand Group, a prominent regional partner with significant influence across the Middle East, Europe, Eastern Europe, and MENA territories.

Under the terms of the agreement, Arjomand Group will lead the development of Reborn Coffee-branded retail locations and product lines throughout high-growth markets across the Middle East, Europe, and MENA regions. The deal supports Reborn’s broader global expansion strategy by combining regional expertise with brand-driven scalability.

To promote sustained growth and long-term alignment, the agreement includes a milestone-based payment structure. A licensing fee will be paid upon execution. This phased approach reflects the long-term nature of the partnership and underscores both parties’ commitment to expanding Reborn Coffee’s footprint across key international markets.

“This agreement with the Arjomand Group is more than a financial milestone — it is a strategic inflection point for our brand,” said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee. “With their operational reach and regional expertise, we’re entering new markets with a powerful partner that shares our vision of building a lifestyle-driven, premium coffee brand.”

Middle East Momentum: UAE Flagship in Progress

Reborn is currently finalizing a flagship drive-thru store at the Abu Dhabi Group’s headquarters, a central component of its entry into the Gulf region. The partnership will also extend distribution to 17 hotels and several thousand corporate employees, creating a highly visible launchpad for Reborn’s brand in the UAE and beyond.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer focused on delivering high-quality, handcrafted coffee experiences. With a growing global footprint and a dedication to innovation, Reborn is redefining the coffeehouse model through its premium products and technology-forward initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm’s audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company’s ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company’s ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

REBN@mzgroup.us

949-491-8235

Company Contact:

Reborn Coffee, Inc.

ir@reborncoffee.com