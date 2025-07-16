Fengate Private Equity Launches CanPro Roofing Partners Platform

TORONTO and MONTREAL, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Private Equity, a division of Fengate Asset Management (“Fengate”), today announced the formation of CanPro Roofing Partners (“CanPro” or “the Company”), a Canadian roofing platform in partnership with industry veteran Dino DiVito, who has joined as CEO. Fengate is managing this investment on behalf of the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada.

CanPro is committed to building a best-in-class roofing platform by partnering with high-quality companies focused on institutional, commercial and industrial end markets that provide roof replacement and maintenance services.

Concurrent to the formation of CanPro, the Company is pleased to announce its first partnership, with Toiture Perreault, a leading roof replacement business serving the greater Montreal area. Founder and President Vincent Perreault will continue to be involved in the business focusing on expanding its footprint across the Quebec market. He will retain a significant equity interest.

“We are excited to launch CanPro Roofing Partners and elevate the standard of commercial roof replacement and maintenance in Canada,” said Mohit Kansal, Managing Director, Fengate Private Equity. “We will achieve this through partnerships and acquisitions with best-in-class regional roofing firms across the country. We’re pleased to start the journey by partnering with Vincent Perreault and the entire Toiture Perreault team as well as industry veteran, Dino DiVito.”

“I am thrilled to partner with this exceptional team as we build a premier roofing platform across Canada,” adds Dino DiVito, CEO of CanPro. “With Fengate, we are equipped with the resources and expertise necessary to drive growth—both organically and through strategic partnerships. Under Vincent’s leadership, Toiture Perreault has earned an outstanding reputation by prioritizing customer service and achieving remarkable growth. Our strategy remains focused on thoughtfully selecting trusted partners who align with our long-term vision and to deliver lasting value for all stakeholders.”

“Joining CanPro as a founding partner was a strategic decision for us,” adds Vincent Perreault, President, Toiture Perreault. “I believe we have a unique opportunity to become the national leader in the roof replacement industry by bringing together the best roofing companies across Canada. With Fengate’s backing and Dino’s leadership, we’re building more than just a platform, we’re building a legacy of quality, safety, and growth that will reshape the future of commercial roofing in this country.”

Stikeman Elliott LLP and BDO Canada LLP served as advisors to Fengate. McCarthy Tétrault LLP and RBC Mid-Market M&A served as advisors to Toiture Perreault. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About CanPro Roofing Partners:

CanPro Roofing Partners is committed to building a best-in-class Canadian roofing platform by partnering with high quality companies serving institutional, commercial and industrial markets with a focus on roof replacement and ongoing maintenance services. CanPro continues to explore new partnerships with leading commercial roofing companies across Canada. Founders and advisors interested in learning more are encouraged to reach out directly. Learn more at www.canproroofing.com.

About Toiture Perreault:

Toiture Perreault, headquartered in Blainville, Quebec, is a roofing service provider for commercial, institutional, industrial and multi-residential clients. The company specializes in roof replacement, service and maintenance of roofs of multiple materials and complexities. The company offers a streamlined approach to project management leveraging the workforce’s diversified skillset in roofing. Learn more at www.toitureperreault.com .

About Fengate Asset Management:

Fengate Asset Management is a leading alternative investment manager, with more than $24 billion in assets under management, focused on private equity, infrastructure and real estate strategies. With offices and team members across Canada and the United States, Fengate leverages more than 50 years of entrepreneurial experience to deliver excellent investment results on behalf of its clients. Fengate Private Equity, a division of Fengate Asset Management, is a differentiated investment platform supporting the growth ambitions of entrepreneurs through transformative capital. Learn more at www.fengate.com .

Contacts:

Dino DiVito

Chief Executive Officer

CanPro Roofing Partners

dino.divito@canproroofing.com

Vincent Perreault

President

Toiture Perreault

v.perreault@toitureperreault.com