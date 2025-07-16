Wix Launches AI Visibility Overview With Full Generative Engine Optimization Support For AI-Powered Search

The AI Visibility Overview is setting a new standard for Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) by giving users unprecedented insight over how their brand appears in AI search engines

NEW YORK – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally¹, today announced the launch of its AI Visibility Overview, a new solution that goes beyond traditional SEO tools, positioning brands for discoverability in the emerging era of large language models (LLM). As part of Wix’s broader Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) initiative, this tool empowers users to understand, monitor, and actively improve how their brand appears in LLM-based search engines, such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Claude, helping brands stay ahead as LLMs redefine the landscape of SEO and online discovery. Wix is the first CMS to offer this kind of AI visibility natively, setting a new benchmark for AI search optimization tools within website platforms.

As LLMs become a key gateway for users seeking information and making decisions, visibility in AI-generated responses is quickly becoming essential for online success. GEO offers visibility into how a brand is perceived and surfaced by leading AI models, transforming how businesses approach their presence in the age of generative AI. Fully integrated into Wix’s SEO suite and accessible through the Analytics dashboard, GEO reflects Wix’s response to the evolving nature of search, providing users with a wide view of how their brand and content are being surfaced and engaged with across AI-powered platforms.

Capabilities of the AI Visibility Overview include:

Manage AI citations & visibility: Users can track how often their website is cited by AI platforms in response to relevant queries, as well as add, or remove questions to better reflect their business.

Users can track how often their website is cited by AI platforms in response to relevant queries, as well as add, or remove questions to better reflect their business. Monitor brand sentiment across LLMs: GEO empowers users to stay informed on how their brand is perceived by analyzing sentiment, perception, and positioning in AI-generated content.

GEO empowers users to stay informed on how their brand is perceived by analyzing sentiment, perception, and positioning in AI-generated content. Benchmark visibility and competitive context: Users can compare their AI visibility performance to competitors to gain a better understanding of how their visibility stacks up against industry peers, identify growth opportunities, and discover which other sources are being cited in similar contexts.

Users can compare their AI visibility performance to competitors to gain a better understanding of how their visibility stacks up against industry peers, identify growth opportunities, and discover which other sources are being cited in similar contexts. Measure AI-driven traffic & query volume: Users can see how much traffic is driven to their site from AI platforms, as well as how frequently people ask about their brand or services in these engines.

“GEO is SEO for the AI era, providing users an all‑new level of search visibility,” said Doreen Weissfelner, Head of Analytics at Wix. “We are empowering users to bring AI search into focus by giving them information on how their sites are being cited, perceived and surfaced by leading AI-platforms. Just as we’ve supported our users in optimizing for traditional search engines, we’re now equipping them to navigate and succeed in an AI-driven landscape. With the AI Visibility Overview, businesses can finally see how they’re being represented - and take steps to increase visibility, influence perception, and drive real outcomes”

As part of its broader commitment to AI search readiness, Wix also offers some premium eCommerce users the ability to manage LLMs.txt - designed to help websites communicate directly with LLMs - further empowering them to stay optimized for emerging AI platforms. With platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini expanding tools for product listings, LLMs.txt works alongside dynamic shopping feeds to give LLMs richer data on sellers and products. This can boost visibility in AI-powered search experiences and help merchants reach millions of potential customers.

The AI Visibility Overview is available to users with a Wix Business Manager set to English and is gradually rolling out to additional languages. To learn more about Wix’s vision for AI, read the blog by Avishai Abrahami, Co-Founder and CEO of Wix, here .

