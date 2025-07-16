Troy Wood Becomes AREA Marketing Committee Chair

BOSTON, MA, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) announced that Troy Wood now serves as Marketing Committee Chair. In his position, Wood will work with AREA members to promote the adoption and impact of AR in enterprise settings, driving community engagement and membership growth.

“I’m excited to help grow the visibility of AREA’s valuable research and tools, said Wood. “I’ll work with our members to create high-value content and thought leadership events, engaging with the broader AR ecosystem.”

“Troy Wood is a seasoned marketing professional with years of experience in AR,” said Mark Sage, AREA's Executive Director. “Under his direction, AREA will continue to increase awareness and visibility of AR’s benefits for enterprises through targeted marketing campaigns, webinars, case studies, reports, and more.”

Troy worked for HTC VIVE, an AREA member company that offers immersive virtual and mixed reality experiences with VR headsets and glasses, leading Regional Marketing for the Americas and Global Partner Marketing for the past 10 years.

The AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) is the only global membership-funded alliance helping to accelerate the adoption of enterprise AR by supporting the growth of a comprehensive ecosystem. The AREA accelerates AR adoption by creating a comprehensive ecosystem for enterprises, providers, and research institutions. AREA is a program of Object Management Group® (OMG®). For more information, visit the AREA website .

