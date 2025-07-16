Round Table Pizza Opens New Location in San Marcos, Texas

Leading Pizza Chain Continues Texas Expansion

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Round Table Pizza and 17 other restaurant concepts, has announced the opening of a new Round Table Pizza location in San Marcos, TX in partnership with Brame Brands.

“Texas has become a significant cornerstone in the expansion of our brand, and the opening of our San Marcos location is a testament to Round Table Pizza’s continued growth strategy,” said David Pear President of Round Table Pizza. “We are thrilled at the success we have seen in the San Antonio and Dallas markets with our partner Brame Brands and look forward to building on this momentum with this latest opening.”

To commemorate the new restaurant, Round Table Pizza will be slicing up free pizza for a year for the first 100 guests at their grand opening celebration on July 31, starting at 11:00 a.m. The new Round Table Pizza San Marcos restaurant is located at 140 N IH 35 Suite 110, San Marcos, TX 78666 and is open Sunday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like high-quality meats and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

For more information on Round Table Pizza, visit roundtablepizza.com.

**Disclaimer: Free pizza for a year is valid for one free medium pizza per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Guest must present voucher in store to redeem. Valid in store only. Offer expires 7/31/26. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Additional restrictions may apply, ask store associate for details.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com.

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza’s superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of “Pizza Royalty™” for over 60 years. With approximately 400 restaurants across the globe, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

