Ensemble Announces Strategic Revenue Cycle Partnership with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

CINCINNATI, Ohio, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, the nation’s leading revenue cycle managed services partner for healthcare organizations, announced today that Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (MLH) has selected it as its strategic revenue cycle management partner. Ensemble will manage all revenue cycle operations for the Memphis-based health system, bringing advanced technology, deep operational expertise and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional patient experiences.

Through this partnership, Ensemble will assume full responsibility for end-to-end revenue cycle operations across all six hospitals in the MLH system — from patient access and registration to coding, billing and account resolution. These operations will be powered by Ensemble’s integrated approach, which combines agentic AI orchestration, expert revenue cycle associates and deep performance analytics.

“The collaboration with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is a pivotal moment in healthcare operations and driving our mutual dedication to innovation and elevating the patient experience,” said Judson Ivy, Founder and CEO of Ensemble. “With Ensemble at the helm of RCM operations, MLH is empowered to focus entirely on clinical excellence and this model exemplifies how strategic alignment between partners supports long-term sustainability and deeper impact to community health.”

This transformative partnership sets the stage for a new era in revenue cycle management. With Ensemble now leading RCM operations across all six hospitals in the MLH system, the collaboration is a strategic shift designed to elevate operational performance and patient experience alike. Driven by human expertise and supported by intelligent automation, Ensemble will provide best practices that drum greater efficiency, improve revenue integrity and create a more convenient, connected experience for both patients and providers.

“This strategic partnership with Ensemble reinforces our mission to improve every life we touch by providing exceptional, innovative and compassionate care,” said Michael Ugwueke, CEO at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. “By leveraging Ensemble’s revenue cycle expertise and innovation, we will drive meaningful financial performance improvement and operational efficiency, ultimately benefiting the patients and families we serve every day.”

With the addition of MLH, Ensemble now manages $42 billion in annual net patient revenue for its clients, partnering with the largest number of health systems in the nation to deliver industry-leading revenue cycle performance.

This partnership announcement follows a series of strategic milestones for Ensemble, underscoring the company’s accelerating momentum and growing impact across the healthcare landscape, including the launch of a transformational agentic AI platform for RCM in partnership with Cohere , a strategic partnership with Solventum to advance autonomous inpatient coding with AI and being named Best in KLAS for end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing for the fifth time . These accomplishments reaffirm Ensemble’s leadership as the nation’s premier revenue cycle managed services partner, highlighting its unmatched ability to consistently surpass client expectations, drive measurable performance improvement and empower healthcare organizations to elevate the standard of care in the communities they serve.

About Ensemble

Ranked #1 revenue cycle management partner consistently by providers, Ensemble manages end-to-end revenue cycle operations for hundreds of hospitals nationwide. Through a combination of certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and advanced AI, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities.

To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 12,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital , ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.