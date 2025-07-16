Big Developments for Drone Stocks as White House Issues Executive Order to Unleash American Drone Dominance

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Two recent actions by the White House and the Department of Defense have been issued to cut the “Red Tape” and Unleash American Drone Dominance. An article in TheHill.com said that: “Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth issued a new directive to fast-track U.S. drone production and “cut red tape,” he announced in a video posted to social media. A new Pentagon memo outlined the U.S. military’s need to keep pace as global military drone production has skyrocketed lately, and the war between Russia and Ukraine has revealed the increasing importance of using more drones for modern warfare. Hegseth made the announcement of the major overhaul in U.S. military drone policy in a social media video where he can be seen flanked by operating drones. Hegseth said the Pentagon is cutting “red tape” and speeding up production. He also said he wants service members from all branches of the military to be trained in drone operations. “We were brought here to rebuild the military and match capabilities to the threats of today,” said Hegseth. “So while our adversaries have produced millions of cheap drones before us, we were mired in bureaucratic red tape, not anymore.” Also an Executive Order from the White House on June 6, 2025 addressed the issue to Unleash American Drone Dominance. It said, in part: “The Department of Defense must be able to procure, integrate, and train using low-cost, high-performing drones manufactured in the United States.” Active companies in the markets this week include: Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC).

The order continued: “Within 90 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of Defense shall coordinate with the Secretary of Transportation, acting through the Administrator of the FAA to streamline the approval processes to expand access to airspace for conducting UAS training. Within 90 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of Defense shall, in consultation with the Secretary of Commerce, acting through the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information, and the Federal Communications Commission, submit a report to the President through the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs (APNSA) describing any unnecessary barriers to accessing electromagnetic spectrum for conducting UAS training.”

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) Commander3 XL UAV Selected by Major Branch of the U.S. Department of Defense for Advanced Operation Initiatives - Draganfly Inc. (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer of drone solutions, software, and robotics, today announced the successful selection of its Commander3 XL (C3XL) UAV platform, also known as the ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of drones, by a major branch of the United States Department of Defense (DoD). This delivery supports next-generation deployment initiatives focused on advanced reconnaissance in combination with operational capabilities.

The procurement was facilitated through a known prime contractor, with Draganfly engaging directly with end-user military stakeholders to ensure the platform was tailored to meet real-world mission requirements. The Commander3 XL platform is to be deployed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions that require additional operational capabilities underscoring the growing demand for adaptable UAV platforms in active defense scenarios.

“This delivery further validates the Commander3 XL’s reliability and versatility for frontline applications,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We’re honored to support the DoD’s commitment to autonomous and semi-autonomous multi-mission systems that enhance operational effectiveness.”

The Commander3 XL is renowned for its robust flight performance, modular payload options, and mission-specific adaptability, making it a trusted platform for complex defense, security, and emergency response operations. CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Draganfly at: https://draganfly.com/news/

Other recent developments in the drone industry of note include:

ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, recently announced it will accelerate expansion of its Phoenix Arizona-based facilities -- including tripling the square footage size -- to enable full US drone manufacturing, assembly and testing. This expansion comes earlier than expected due to the recent transformative US policy directives from the White House, the Department of Defense, and the recently passed ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ that collectively have unlocked federal funding for domestic production, cut outdated certification and procurement barriers, and fast-tracked deployment directly to frontline units without requiring Blue or Green UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) certification.

These new directives make it dramatically easier and faster for American drone companies—especially those building Group 1 and 2 affordable drone systems—to sell directly to the military, scale production, and innovate without delays from traditional defense procurement bottlenecks. Together, they signal a clear national priority: build drones in America, field them fast, and outpace adversaries.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, recently has successfully closed the previously announced registered direct offering with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 6,448,276 shares of common stock resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $46.75 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The offering closed on June 18, 2025.

The Company intends to use net proceeds from the offering for general corporate and working capital purposes, including but not limited to operating expenditures related to its new unmanned surface vessel division.

“We believe this financing positions Red Cat for significant growth in the drone industry and will accelerate our product development and production for our newly formed Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) division for the maritime autonomy market,” said Jeff Thompson, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Red Cat.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) recently announced that its Wildcat uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) has achieved a series of development milestones in support of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Early VTOL Aircraft Demonstration (EVADE). Wildcat has successfully completed VTOL-to-forward-flight transitions, validated its core flight and propulsion systems, and begun integrating critical mission payloads—demonstrating rapid progress toward an operationally relevant capability.

Wildcat is a Group 3, tail-sitting vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft designed for launch and recovery from ship decks in denied and distributed maritime environments. Its compact footprint, autonomous launch and recovery, and robust flight performance across high sea states make it a flexible and scalable solution for contested littoral operations.

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), a leader in drone technology and component manufacturing, recently announced the appointment of Tim Manton, CPA, as Corporate Controller, reporting to Chief Financial Officer Brian Hoff. Manton brings more than 15 years of experience in financial operations, M&A, and reporting across high-growth and acquisition-driven companies.

"Tim brings strong financial acumen and experience critical to dynamic, scaling environments," said Hoff. "His background in M&A, systems integration, and financial oversight makes him a valuable addition as we sharpen our focus on execution and operational efficiency."

