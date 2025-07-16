Freight Technologies and Fetch.ai Expand Strategic AI Collaboration with ASI:One-Powered Voice Agents

HOUSTON , July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT, “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a technology-driven logistics company, today announced a major step forward in its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. As part of its ongoing collaboration with Fetch.ai, Fr8Tech has deployed AI-powered voice agents using Agentverse , Fetch.ai’s decentralized platform for autonomous agents, powered by ASI:One , its flagship agentic LLM. This deployment represents a key milestone in Fr8Tech’s move toward smarter, decentralized logistics systems and highlights the company’s growing role in the emerging ecosystem of AI-native supply chain solutions.

Real-World Results: Voice Agents That Understand the Road

Fr8Tech’s in-house AI Lab conducted extensive testing of various agent configurations in simulated real-world logistics scenarios. The ASI1-Fast Agent, part of the ASI:One family, came out on top, demonstrating industry-leading accuracy and reliability in natural voice interactions - particularly in Spanish, which is critical for many of Fr8Tech’s customers and partners.

Key performance highlights include:

69% exact match rate with human-verified responses





with human-verified responses 0.9 Levenshtein similarity , showing strong alignment with expected phrasing





, showing strong alignment with expected phrasing 2.5 fluency ratio, indicating smooth and natural conversational ability

These voice agents can extract structured data like license plate numbers, driver names, and tractor IDs, paving the way for real-time automation of key logistics tasks. Based on these results, Fr8Tech is moving forward with a pilot rollout of the ASI1-Fast Agent, integrated with LiveKit WebRTC for real-time communication.

Logistics AI Moves into the Agentverse

With the shift to Fetch.ai’s Agentverse, Fr8Tech’s voice agents are now fully autonomous - able to communicate, reason, and learn from logistics data on their own. This unlocks a new era of intelligent automation across Fr8Tech’s digital platforms, including Fleet Rocket (its transportation management software) and Fr8App (its digital freight marketplace).

“Our collaboration with Freight Technologies showcases the true potential of autonomous agents in complex, real-world industries like logistics,” said Humayun Sheikh, CEO of Fetch.ai. “By adopting Agentverse and the ASI:One model, Fr8Tech is tapping into a new level of automation and intelligence that was previously out of reach. This is just the beginning of what decentralized AI can do for global supply chains.”

Powering the Future of Freight with Smarter Agents

“The integration of ASI:One into our voice bots is a meaningful step toward building more scalable and intelligent logistics systems,” said Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech. “Our internal testing confirmed that ASI1-Fast Agent is especially effective in voice-based data capture. By deploying these agents in Agentverse, we’re setting the stage to automate mission-critical workflows across the freight ecosystem.”

Looking ahead, Fr8Tech and Fetch.ai will continue working together to expand the use of decentralized AI agents across a wide range of logistics functions - from automated load tendering and predictive routing to digital contract management and beyond.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8Now , a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Fleet , a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; Waavely , a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide; and, Fleet Rocket a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operator. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com .

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai inc, a Delaware AI company and founding member of ASI Alliance, is redefining the possibilities of an intelligent and connected world through its AI agent-based technology. Fetch.ai's infrastructure technology enables developers and businesses to build, deploy & monetize through an agent-based modular platform for the new generation of AI applications. The company's core product, Agentverse, fuses Language Models (LLMs) and AI Agents to create an open and dynamic marketplace that connects users to services and reimagines the current search experience. For additional information visit: fetch.ai .

