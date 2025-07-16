Wilshire Indexes and GCM Grosvenor Launch Private Market Infrastructure Index, Laying Foundation for Broader Strategic Alliance

LONDON and CHICAGO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilshire Indexes, a global leader in index design, and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG), a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider, today announced the launch of the jointly developed FT Wilshire Private Markets Infrastructure Index (the “Index”). This first-of-its-kind benchmark fills a void for the asset class by providing investors with a transparent, reliable reference point based on the performance of a diversified universe of leading open-ended infrastructure funds. Until now, infrastructure investors lacked a comprehensive benchmark that truly reflected the breadth of the market. To address growing demand for passive exposure to this universe of assets, GCM Grosvenor is developing one or more investable vehicles designed to track the Index, with anticipated launches in the coming months.

The Index was created through close collaboration between Wilshire Indexes and GCM Grosvenor, leveraging the breadth, depth, and global scale of both organizations, with support of a select group of leading open-ended infrastructure funds. Wilshire Indexes will calculate and govern the benchmark, drawing on its four-decade heritage of transparent, rules-based index methodologies and next-generation data analytics technology. GCM Grosvenor, leveraging its $82 billion alternative investments platform, will contribute ongoing private market insights and risk management expertise as the Index evolves. In addition, GCM Grosvenor is advancing plans for a single point-of-entry investment vehicle, which it will manage, that will track the Index and offer investors streamlined access to diversified infrastructure exposure.

“This partnership brings together Wilshire Indexes’ index innovation with GCM Grosvenor’s deep private markets expertise to deliver a simple, scalable solution for infrastructure investing,” said Mark Makepeace, Chief Executive Officer of Wilshire Indexes. “We’re proud to help set a new standard for transparency and accessibility in private assets.”

Jon Levin, President of GCM Grosvenor, added, “Institutional investors are increasingly asking for an efficient way to gain diversified infrastructure exposure. Working with Wilshire Indexes lets us answer that call today – and lays the groundwork for additional alternative investment products.”

North Dakota Trust Lands, a longstanding collaborator with both Wilshire Indexes and GCM Grosvenor, played an instrumental role in forging the partnership behind the index and anticipated investor-focused product. “Allocators like us have long searched for a volatility-matched, risk-appropriate, and investable infrastructure benchmark, and we believe that Wilshire Indexes and GCM Grosvenor have the best expertise to help bring this vision to life,” said Frank Mihail, Chief Investment Officer of North Dakota Trust Lands.

Following the launch of the Infrastructure Index, the Wilshire Indexes and GCM Grosvenor intend to collaborate on additional alternative investment indices and complementary investable products across the alternative investments landscape. Future initiatives will capitalize on the breadth, depth, and global scale of both organizations, leveraging advanced data analytics and scalable technology platforms to further enhance transparent access to alternative assets.

Wilshire Indexes expects to publish the initial Index results to subscribers in the third quarter of 2025. GCM Grosvenor anticipates launching the prospective tracking vehicles later this year, subject to customary approvals.

About Wilshire Indexes

Wilshire Indexes is a global index provider that empowers institutional investors, asset managers and retail intermediaries with unmatched flexibility in solving benchmarking, portfolio construction, and risk management challenges. Transforming the way investors use benchmarks to realize their objectives, Wilshire Indexes provides global coverage of the markets through the leading FT Wilshire Index Series. Combining new technology and modular products in a growth-aligned commercial model designed for collaboration, efficiency, and speed to market, Wilshire Indexes offers a completely new way to work with an index provider.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $82 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

About North Dakota Department of Trust Lands

The North Dakota Department of Trust Lands manages 2.6 million mineral acres, 700,000 surface acres and 13 permanent education trusts, including the Common Schools Trust Fund currently valued at over $7.5 billion. The Department operates under the direction of the five-member North Dakota Board of University and School Lands, chaired by the governor of North Dakota. Mineral royalty income, agricultural rents and easement revenues from state-owned lands are invested to provide income and grow trusts to benefit education now and for future generations. Since 2014, the Common Schools Trust Fund has distributed more than $2 billion to support North Dakota K-12 education, reducing the burden on local property taxpayers and the state’s general fund. During the 2025-2027 biennium, the Common Schools Trust Fund will distribute $585 million, translating to approximately $2,508 in funding per K-12 student and contributing 24% of the state funding share.

Media Contact

Tom Johnson and Abigail Ruck

H/Advisors Abernathy

tom.johnson@h-advisors.global / abigail.ruck@h-advisors.global

212-371-5999