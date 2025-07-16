SheerID Unveils Impressive List of Exclusive Back-to-School Savings for Students and Educators

PORTLAND, Ore., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID, the leading provider for verifying and engaging high-value audiences, has teamed up with more than 100 trusted brands to launch a curated selection of exclusive back-to-school deals for students and educators (as well as first responders/military) during a time of economic uncertainty– when, according to Deloitte , four in ten consumers are showing signs of value-seeking and making deal-driven purchases. These exclusive deals– offered by brands and verified by SheerID– can help to lighten the financial burden of students and community heroes as they head into the fall. They are available online with no need for a membership or complicated signup process, giving eligible consumers a simple way to save on essentials and gear up for the new academic year.

"Back-to-school season brings new demands for students, their parents, and educators," said Stephanie Copeland Weber, CEO of SheerID. "By partnering with top brands that offer verified discounts, we’re helping to ease the burden educators carry and support the families of students as they navigate rising costs and new challenges of the incoming school year.”

These deals span a wide range of categories, from clothing and technology to home goods and travel, and are designed to help students and educators prepare for the year ahead. Through SheerID’s Audience Network, eligible shoppers can quickly and securely verify their status, unlocking access to these savings without the need for memberships or subscriptions.

If you are a student, teacher, or first responder/military, please explore your exclusive offers below.

Student Offers

3D Services is offering students 10% off all orders.

Ad Age is making an Exclusive Student Offer.

Adorama is giving Students Exclusive Pricing.

Alibaba Cloud is making a Special Student Offer.

Allen Edmonds is giving 15% off to Students.

Alo Moves is offering all students 1 Month Free + 20% off Alo Yoga.

Alpha Industries is giving 15% off to Students.

Alteryx is making an Exclusive Student Offer.

Autodesk is making an Exclusive Education Offer.

Automotive News is giving an Exclusive Student Offer.

Back Market is giving Students $20 off everything.

Barron's is having a Student Sale: $24 for one year.

Bio Ionic is giving 30% off to students, medical providers, first responders, teachers, and military.

Bluebeam is now offering itself for free to students.

Boden is offering a Limited Time 20% Discount for All Heroes.

Bonobos always offers 20% off to Students, Teachers, Military Personnel, First Responders, and Medical Professionals.

BookBeat is offering: Enjoy a Good Audiobook - Student Deal!

Bulwark is offering Exclusive Savings for Military, Students, and Teachers.

Burton Snowboards is giving Students 20% off select items.

CaptureOne is offering students a 65% discount on Capture One photo tools.

Circus by Sam Edelman is giving 15% off to Students.

Clé de Peau is giving 10% off to Students.

Clinique is giving Students 20% off.

Codecademy is offering students 35% off annual plans with Pro Student.

Converse is giving 10% off to Students.

CorePower Yoga is offering eligible groups 20% off all Access Membership and Class Packs.

Crain's Chicago Business is offering an Exclusive Deal to Students.

Crain's Cleveland Business is offering an Exclusive Deal to Students.

Crain's Detroit Business is offering an Exclusive Deal to Students.

Crain's New York Business is making an Exclusive Student Offer.

CURVD Earplugs is giving Students 20% off all orders!

Dickies is offering 10% off to Students.

DoorDash is giving DashPass to Students.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes is giving 15% off to Students.

Drunk Elephant is giving Students 15% off.

Encyclopedia Britannica is offering students a 67% discount on Britannica Premium.

Final Draft is giving Discounted Software for Students and Teachers

Florence Marine is offering students, Teachers, Military Personnel, Medical Professionals, and First Responders a 25% discount.

Franco Sarto is giving 15% off to Students.

Freewrite is giving Students and Teachers Savings On Distraction-Free Writing Tools.

GelPro is offering 25% off to Military, Veterans, Teachers, and First Responders on GelPro Products.

GolfPass is offering 40% off with a Student Membership.

Headspace is giving a Discounted Subscription for Students.

Helzberg Diamonds is offering Discounted Jewelry for Students, Military, and First Responders.

Hulu is giving Students Hulu For Just $1.99/Month.

Industrie Clothing is offering 15% off to Students, Military Personnel, First Responders, and Medical Professionals.

Intuit is giving a Free Trial for Students and Teachers.

J.Crew Factory offers student discounts.

Kipling is offering Exclusive Savings for Students.

L.L. Bean is offering a 10% Student Discount.

Leatherman is giving Students 30% off.

Loop Earplugs is letting Students save 16% off.

Lovehoney is giving Students 20% off.

Lufthansa is giving Enjoy Free Check-In Baggage Allowance and Extra Savings with Our Student Fares.

Lumion is giving Free 3D rendering Software for Students.

MarketWatch is offering a student rate of $4 per month.

Maytag offers discounts to Military personnel, Healthcare Workers, First Responders, Teachers, and Students.

Microsoft is offering college students 50% off Microsoft 365 Personal.

Modern Healthcare is offering exclusive student savings.

Monarch Mountain is letting Students and Military members Ski for Less.

Morningstar is offering exclusive student and Teacher Discounts on Trusted Investment Information.

Musician's Friend is giving a 10% Student Discount.

NARS Cosmetics is giving 15% off to Students.

Naturalizer is giving 15% off to Students.

The NBA is offering live NBA Games to students at 40% off.

Nike is offering 10% off to Students, First Responders, Military Personnel, Teachers, and Medical Professionals.

Nine27 is offering all students 25% off Team Programming.

Origins is giving 15% off Origins for Students & Teachers - All Year Long!

Osprey is giving Students 20% off Campus & Commute Styles.

OUI the People is giving Students 20% off.

OXO is offering 20% off OXO products to college and trade school students.

Pandora is giving Exclusive Student Discounts.

Paramount+ is giving Students 50% off.

Peacock is offering an exclusive student discount.

Perplexity is giving Free Perplexity Pro for Students.

Puffy is allowing Students to save $1,425 on any Puffy Mattress, Including Luxury Bedding Gifts.

Purple is letting Students Save 5% on Mattresses.

Pvolve is offering students 20% off Premium Fitness.

Qobuz is giving 60% off unlimited hi-res music streaming with a student plan.

Reolink is offering students 10% off all Reolink Products.

Rothy's is giving 20% off to Students.

Rykä is giving 15% off to Students.

Salomon is giving Students 15% off.

Sam Edelman is giving 15% off to Students.

SAP SE is offering students an exclusive deal.

Scuba is giving Students Exclusive Savings.

Shiseido is offering an exclusive 15% discount for Students.

Singapore Airlines offers exclusive student benefits.

SiriusXM is giving an Exclusive Student Offer.

SoundCloud is offering a special rate of $4.99/month for Students.

Spotify is allowing Students to save on Spotify Premium

Student Universe is giving Student Discounts on Flights & Hotels Up to 60% Off

SurveyMonkey is giving an Exclusive Academic Discount.

The Economist is giving Students 75% off an Annual Digital Subscription.

The Letter Nest is giving 15% off to Students.

The North Face is giving 10% off to students.

Therafit is giving Students 20% off.

Thermo Recovery Wear is offering students 25% off all orders.

The Sculpt Society is giving 30% off on Student Memberships.

The Wall Street Journal is giving a Discounted Student Subscription.

The Word Among Us is giving a Free 2-year Subscription for Students.

Tidal is giving Student Discounts.

Timberland is giving Students 10% off.

Triple Fat Goose is offering an exclusive 20% Savings For College Students.

Ulta Beauty is giving Students 10% off.

Unity is giving a Free Unity Plan for Students.

Vectorworks is offering free licenses to students and educators.

Vineyard Vines is giving a 15% Student Discount.

VIVAIA is giving Students 20% off.

Walmart is giving 50% Off Walmart+ Membership For College & Grad Students

Xfinity is giving Exclusive Student Offers

YouTube is offering a Student Plan: Unlimited Ad-free Streaming

TEACHER OFFERS

3D Services is offering teachers 10% off all orders.

Alteryx is offering an exclusive Alteryx SparkED Teacher Offer.

Ancestry is giving an Exclusive Offer for Educators.

Autodesk is making an Exclusive Education Offer.

Bio Ionic is giving 30% off to students, medical providers, first responders, teachers, and military.

Bonobos always offers 20% off to Students, Teachers, Military Personnel, First Responders, and Medical Professionals.

Bulwark is offering Exclusive Savings for Military, Students, and Teachers.

Burton Snowboards is giving Teachers 20% off select items.

Circus by Sam Edelman is giving 15% off to Teachers.

Clé de Peau is giving 10% off to Teachers.

Clinique is giving Teachers 20% off.

Codecademy is offering educators a 50% discount on annual Pro and Plus memberships.

Coral & Tusk is offering 20% off to Teachers, First Responders, Military Personnel, and medical professionals.

CorePower Yoga is offering eligible groups 20% off all Access Membership and Class Packs.

Costco is giving a new membership promotion for Teachers.

CURVD Earplugs is offering teachers and educators 20% off all orders.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes is giving 15% off to Teachers.

Drunk Elephant is giving Teachers 15% off.

Final Draft is offering discounted software for Students and Teachers.

FlexiSpot is giving Teachers: $30 off Flexispot Ergonomic Furniture.

Florence Marine is letting Students, Teachers, Military, Medical Professionals, and First Responders Save 25%.

Franco Sarto is giving 15% off to Teachers.

Freewrite is giving Students and Teachers Savings On Distraction-Free Writing Tools.

GelPro is giving Military, Veterans, Teachers, and First Responders 25% Off GelPro Products.

Grown Brilliance is offering our most cherished professionals 10% off all jewelry.

Headspace is offering free access to Educators.

Hydro Flask is offering 20% off on Hydro Flask products for Teachers, Educators, and Faculty.

Intuit is giving a Free Trial for Students and Teachers

Jackery is offering a 3% stackable discount to all verified medical professionals, first responders, military personnel, and teachers.

Karen Kane is offering a 20% Discount for Teachers.

Kipling is offering Exclusive Savings for Teachers.

L.L. Bean is offering a 10% Educator Discount.

La Joya is offering Teachers Savings on Diamond Jewelry.

Lifestride is giving 15% off to Teachers.

Lovehoney is giving Teachers 20% off.

Marshall Headphones is offering Exclusive discounts on Marshall products.

Maxi-Cosi is offering up to 25% off Maxi-Cosi products to military personnel, teachers, first responders, and healthcare professionals.

Maytag offers discounts to Military personnel, Healthcare Workers, First Responders, Teachers, and Students.

Meliana Style is giving 15% off to military personnel, first responders, teachers, medical professionals, and students.

Michaels is giving a 15% Exclusive Teacher Discount.

Morningstar is offering exclusive student and Teacher Discounts on Trusted Investment Information.

M•A•C Cosmetics is giving Verified Community Members 15% off All Online Orders.

NARS Cosmetics is giving 15% off to Teachers.

Naturalizer is giving 15% off to Teachers.

Nike is offering 10% off to Students, First Responders, Military Personnel, Teachers, and Medical Professionals.

Nine27 is offering all teachers 25% off All Team Programming.

NOBULL is giving a Teacher Discount.

Nuuly is giving students $10 off their monthly clothing rental subscription.

Origins is giving 15% off Origins to Students & Teachers - All Year Long!

OUI the People is giving Teachers 20% off.

OXO is giving 20% off on OXO Products for Teachers, Educators, and Faculty.

Paramount+ is offering teachers 50% off any plan*.

Peacock is giving Teachers, Here’s an Easy Lesson Plan – Save on Peacock.

The Project Management Institute is offering a Student Membership.

Puffy is allowing Teachers to save $1,425 on any Puffy Mattress, Including Luxury Bedding Gifts.

Purple is letting Teachers save an additional 10% on Mattresses.

Pvolve is offering teachers 20% off Premium Fitness.

Renewal by Andersen is giving Military, First Responders, and Teachers an Additional $300 off their entire Purchase of Windows and Doors!

Reolink is offering teachers 10% off all Reolink Products.

RIHOAS is giving Teachers 20% off.

Rothy's is giving 20% off to Teachers.

Rykä is giving 15% off to Teachers.

Safety 1st is offering up to 25% off to military personnel, teachers, first responders, and healthcare professionals.

Sam Edelman is giving 15% off to Teachers.

Shiseido is offering an exclusive 15% discount for Teachers.

Sleep Number is giving Everyday Heroes an additional 5% off.

Stegmann is giving Educators 12% off on Supportive Work Shoes, Boots, and Clogs.

SurveyMonkey is giving an Exclusive Academic Discount.

Tarte Cosmetics is giving 40% off* to Teachers.

The Letter Nest is giving 15% off to Teachers.

The North Face is giving Teachers 10% off!

Therafit is giving Teachers 20% Off Orders.

Thermo Recovery Wear is offering teachers 30% off all orders.

The Sculpt Society is giving 30% off in Appreciation of Teachers.

The Washington Post is giving a Discounted Academic Subscription.

Timberland is giving Teachers 10% off.

True Classic is giving Teachers 20% off!

Vectorworks is offering free licenses to students and educators.

Vineyard Vines is a 15% Teacher Discount.

VIVAIA is giving Teachers 20% off.

Whirlpool offers a discount to military personnel, Healthcare Workers, First Responders, Teachers, and Students.

Xfinity is giving an Exclusive Teacher Offer.

FIRST RESPONDER/MILITARY OFFERS

ASICS is offering special savings for Community Heroes.

Bio Ionic is giving 30% off to students, medical providers, first responders, teachers, and military.

Boden is offering a Limited Time 20% Discount for All Heroes.

Bonobos always offers 20% off to Students, Teachers, Military Personnel, First Responders, and Medical Professionals.

Bulwark is offering Exclusive Savings for Military, Students, and Teachers.

CheapCarribean.com is offering $150 off for Heroes.

CorePower Yoga is giving Eligible Groups 20% Off All Access Membership and Class Packs

edX is offering Community Heroes 20% off on edX Online Certificates and Executive Education Courses.

Evenflo is letting Community Heroes save on Baby Gear.

Florence Marine is offering students, Teachers, Military Personnel, Medical Professionals, and First Responders a 25% discount.

GelPro is offering 25% off to Military, Veterans, Teachers, and First Responders

Grown Brilliance is offering our most cherished professionals 10% off all jewelry.

Helzberg Diamonds is offering Discounted Jewelry for Students, Military, and First Responders.

Holland America is giving a $100 Onboard Credit with Holland American Line.

Industrie Clothing is offering 15% off to Students, Military Personnel, First Responders, and Medical Professionals.

Jackery is offering a 3% stackable discount to all verified medical professionals, first responders, military personnel, and teachers.

Leatherman is giving Community Heroes 30% off.

Levi's is offering 15% off to Military Personnel, medical professionals, and first responders.

Lovesac is giving Comfort to Heroes

Madewell is giving 15% off to Community Heroes.

Maxi-Cosi is offering up to 25% off Maxi-Cosi products to military personnel, teachers, first responders, and healthcare professionals.

Maytag offers discounts to Military personnel, Healthcare Workers, First Responders, Teachers, and Students.

Meliana Style is giving 15% off for military personnel, first responders, teachers, medical professionals, and students.

Renewal by Andersen is offering Military personnel, First Responders, and Teachers an Additional $300 off their entire purchase of windows and doors!

Safety 1st is offering up to 25% off to military personnel, teachers, first responders, and healthcare professionals.

Thule is offering students, Military Personnel, and First Responders 20% off discounts.

True Classic is giving Those Who Lead, Teach, and Serve 20% off!

UGG is giving a Community Heroes Offer.

Whirlpool offers a discount to military personnel, Healthcare Workers, First Responders, Teachers, and Students.

About SheerID

SheerID is trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands–including Amazon, Spotify, T-Mobile, and The Home Depot–to enable exceptional experiences by engaging the right customers, limiting offer abuse, and fueling precision-driven outreach to propel revenue and loyalty. SheerID’s Audience Data Platform instantly verifies high-value audiences and appends the permissioned consumer attributes to 400+ martech and adtech platforms. The Audience, Alliance, and Affinity Networks allow brands to engage verified audiences using 200k+ authoritative data sources, their own data sources, and cross-promotion via aligned companies, respectively.

Founded in 2011, SheerID is ISO and SOC 2 Type 2 Certified and does not sell or rent verified customer data. SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID.com or follow us on LinkedIn.