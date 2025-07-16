Following Psychedelic Science 2025 Success, MAPS Publishes First of Hundreds of Conference Session Videos

Enhanced Virtual Trip platform goes live with improved user experience and first selection of PS2025 session videos

Conference drew 8,000+ attendees, more than $1 million donated, and 1,100+ recurring donors joined the new membership program

MAPS strengthens role as strategic convener for psychedelic community



SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies ( MAPS ) announced the launch of its enhanced Virtual Trip video conference platform featuring the first selection of videos from Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025). Last month, the conference brought together more than 8,000 attendees from all 50 states and dozens of countries across six continents to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. As the psychedelic movement synthesizes decades of progress, challenges, and hard-won lessons to shape the strategic path forward, the fifth installment of the Psychedelic Science conference series — which MAPS has hosted since 2010 — centered on the theme of "The Integration."

PS2025 served as both a catalyst for major policy and research announcements and a demonstration of MAPS' role as a strategic convener for the global psychedelic ecosystem. Colorado Governor Jared Polis chose the conference to announce statewide pardons for past psilocybin convictions, Compass Pathways released positive Phase 3 results for COMP360 psilocybin in treating treatment-resistant depression during the week of PS2025, and dozens of community organizations hosted first-of-their-kind meetings, demonstrating the conference's role as a focal point for significant developments in the field.

MAPS awarded more than 1,200 scholarships and subsidized the participation of 205 nonprofit and non-commercial Community Partners, exemplifying MAPS' commitment to equity and inclusion . MAPS announced that donors gave more than $1 million throughout the conference week, driven by a $500k matching gift, and over 1,100 recurring donors joined its newly launched membership program .

Advancing Integration through Meaningful Dialogue

"The Integration" reflected the movement's current phase, in which scientific breakthroughs, policy reforms, and cultural shifts must be woven together to create lasting change. PS2025 created opportunities for people across political spectrums, professional affiliations, and personal identities to explore tensions, challenge ideas, and better understand one another.

Psychedelic Science 2025 was a landmark moment for the psychedelic field, revealing and reminding us of the opportunities in front of us. We brought together lawmakers from across the U.S. to get a glimpse of Colorado’s emerging regulated program, hosted a groundbreaking workshop for international experts to discuss the challenges and potential of adapting psychedelic modalities for the global south, and invited people of every identity you can imagine to share space and be in dialogue with one another. I’m proud that this conference invited us into opportunities for learning and collaboration that are simply not found anywhere else. It was inspiring to witness movement leaders and curious newcomers alike engage so deeply with the promise and complexity of today’s psychedelic ecosystem: from holding the industry accountable and honoring the underground, to being in integrity with tradition and everything in between.

Ismail Lourido Ali, J.D. , MAPS Interim Co-Executive Director

The conference featured comprehensive programming across 14 tracks, with sessions ranging from clinical to cultural to political. The week also included immersive multimedia experiences and performances by Flying Lotus, Reggie Watts, LSZEE, and more.

Free Educational Resources through Comprehensive Virtual Trip Platform

As part of its commitment to accessible education, MAPS launched the first selection of hundreds of PS2025 session videos on the Virtual Trip video conference. The platform provides free access to a comprehensive repository of educational content, including sessions from previous Psychedelic Science conferences and additional resources for professionals and the public.

Access is not an afterthought — it's the throughline. In a world where information shapes policy and safety, we are committed to providing free, evidence-based education across the continuum of psychedelic learning, from the curious to the expert. Psychedelic Science and the Virtual Trip exemplify MAPS' educational mission: Every attendee's presence, every moment of connection, every session, and every video is made possible by the generous support of donors and sponsors who believe in a future where education makes us safer, more creative, and better equipped to heal.

Betty Aldworth , MAPS Interim Co-Executive Director

The platform is a key component of the organization’s educational efforts, helping lay the groundwork and create guardrails for responsible social transformation. Additional session videos from PS2025 will be released in the coming weeks, continuing MAPS' tradition of making conference content freely available to the global community.

What's Next: Integrating the Integration

As MAPS approaches its 40th anniversary, it is leveraging the momentum and incorporating the feedback from PS2025 into developing the roadmap for its next 40 years. The organization will keep advancing its mission through its three core pillars: Research, Policy, and Education, but is recommitting to the allies, collaborators, and partners that have made today’s ecosystem possible. The organization is ready to strengthen our relationships with the rest of the psychedelic field through this critical transition period, ensuring that psychedelics are better understood, gain broader acceptance, and are responsibly integrated throughout society in a way that prioritizes Healing for All.

Our community stands at a threshold where we can move psychedelics from the margins to the mainstream in ways that honor their power and purpose. Responsible integration means creating pathways that serve everyone — from clinical settings to community healing spaces — while maintaining the reverence these medicines deserve. This is our moment to ensure that as psychedelics become more accessible, they remain tools for genuine healing rather than just another consumer product. MAPS will continue leading this integration because the future we're building requires wisdom, intention, and unwavering commitment to the public good.

Rick Doblin, PhD ; MAPS Founder and President

Media Contact

media@maps.org



About Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the world’s premier global gathering for psychedelic research, medicine, policy, and culture. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from June 16-20, 2025, this five-day event brought together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. Facilitated by Superfly , known for producing iconic events such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, PS2025 featured expert speakers, hands-on workshops, community events with art, music, and mindfulness activities, and scholarship opportunities to support broad participation.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science conference series has fostered knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and community-building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees at our next Psychedelic Science as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit psychedelicscience.org , and follow us on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .