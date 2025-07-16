Tenable Announces Date For Its Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

COLUMBIA, Md., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced it will release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Tenable will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com . A live dial-in will be available domestically at 1-877-407-9716 or internationally at 1-201-493-6779. An archived replay will be available following the call.